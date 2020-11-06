San Juan Regional Medical Center will offer free childbirth classes on Zoom

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — San Juan Regional Medical Center’s Childbirth Center is offering free Zoom classes for expectant mothers and their spouses to ensure they’re ready for their due dates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Alicia Jaramillo, a child birth educator with SJRMC. “It’s nice for the Farmington community because they’re used to having this resource available.”

Classes will be held Nov. 17, Nov. 19, Dec. 1, Dec. 3, Dec. 8, Dec. 10, Dec. 15 and Dec. 17.

Each session will go from 6-8 p.m.

Aside from discussing things like the childbirth process, breastfeeding, baby care, nutrition, cesarean section births and changes that may come during pregnancy, Jaramillo also said the impact of stress and how to manage it via “breathing mechanisms” and other techniques will be discussed.

“We talk about how stress can impact the mother’s hormones,” Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo said the 2020 Presidential election and the pandemic can be big stressors, and the focus of the classes is on the natural progress of pregnancy, regardless of what’s happening.

Jaramillo also said the classes will discuss how spouses’ emotional support will be beneficial to the mother’s health during pregnancy and when they begin parenthood.

Jaramillo said she hopes the classes create a community of prenatal and postpartum mothers that can rely on each other.

“We’re building a supportive community for them and their family… We want to make sure they feel confident in this process,” Jaramillo said.

To register for the classes, visit http://www.sanjuanregional.com/CREG/Childbirth-class-nov-2020.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

