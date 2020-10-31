Hundreds of superheroes, ghouls and other characters ride the "Trick or Treat Train"

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – Dressed as superheroes, ghouls and other characters, more than 300 people came to ride the “Trick or Treat Train” Friday in Farmington.

Others are reading:San Juan College will hold virtual "Scare-O-Rama" Halloween costume contest

The trick-or-treaters lined up for balloons, candy, hot chocolate and other treats. They started from The Cave Men’s Grooming, walked across to Traegers, Edward Jones and Farmers Insurance and proceeded all the way to the end of the line at Adara Hair & Nail Salon.

Patrons wore face coverings, including Halloween masks, and safely carried on with plenty of goodies. Workers wore face coverings, too.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e