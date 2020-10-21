San Juan College will hold virtual "Scare-O-Rama" Halloween costume contest

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Still brainstorming ways to engage people with Halloween festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, San Juan College is now the latest institution to offer a virtual costume contest.

The contest, called "Scare-O-Rama," will enable participants in and around San Juan County to get creative disguising as ghouls, goblins, monsters and other iconic figures.

Registration begins at 12 p.m. Friday. Participants have until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 1 to submit a photo or video of themselves in their costumes.

"I'm really excited to provide some normalcy to our community," said Amanda Robles, San Juan College's Director of Student Engagement and Campus Life. "We have an even bigger advantage to bring in our (out-of-state) students to be a part of this."

Prizes will be given to the winners for the six costume categories. Those categories are "most scary," pets, duos, groups or families, superheroes and a dance video entry via the digital platform Flipgrid.

"It allows the students, the staff and community creativity, just to get engaged," Robles said. "By having this social platform with videos, we're able to interact and engage with one another and the students."

The winners for each category will be announced at 12 p.m. Nov. 4.

"There's not a lot of activities right now with Halloween. This being one of the premier activities if you will, I think it's got great potential," San Juan College spokesperson Lucy Haber said.

The contest is free to the public and open to all ages. Children under the age of 18 are required to have their parents' permission to enter.

For more information on how to register and upload photo and video entries, call the San Juan College Student Engagement and Campus Life at 505-566-3403 or email getinvolved@sanjuancollege.edu.

"Hocus Pocus" will be featured at SJC's second drive-in movie night

The 1993 Halloween film will be played at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in front of the San Juan College bookstore.

A virtual Halloween game event will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 via Zoom. SJC will also hold a decoration contest via Flipgrid throughout the week of Oct. 26.

