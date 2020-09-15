2nd Hand Wolf Thrift Shop moving into larger building, will hold a grand re-opening

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON – As 2nd Hand Wolf Thrift Shop & Gift Shop's presence grew in its first year of operations, the demand and inventory quickly outgrew its current amount of space.

That's why the store, located in San Juan Plaza at 3030 E. Main St. in Farmington, will move about 100 feet into a larger property in time for a grand re-opening ceremony from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“The community has been so nice to us since we opened,” said 2nd Hand Wolf manager Carol Sanchez, who is also the director of the non-profit organization Four Corners Wolf Dog Rescue Sanctuary.

The store, which opened in Sept. 2019, is currently to the left of Livingston Hearing Aids and will simply move over to the opposite side of that building.

The new property was the former location of the Family Christian Bookstore.

Sanchez said the new property offers three times more space than the old one, meaning there will be more room to set up extra merchandise inside the store.

“This will make it to where we’ll have more on the floor,” Sanchez said.

There will be a silent auction, door prizes and raffle prizes on Saturday.

All the proceeds will go toward the Four Corners Wolf Dog Rescue Sanctuary, which bought an 80-acre property near Cuba in June to house the animals.

That money will pay for new enclosures on the property, as well food and medical care expenses.

“They still deserve to have a decent life,” Sanchez said.

The shop sells products like clothing, bedding, kitchenware, essential oils, body wash and hand soap, and even beard oils for men.

“We’re trying to be really unique in the products that we carry,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said clothing and kitchenware are the top sellers for those struggling to make ends meet, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the re-opening, call 505-793-7484 or visit the shop's Facebook page.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times.

