Owner of Firehouse Subs' Farmington location wins award for supporting first responders

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Darin Fitzgerald, the owner of Farmington's Firehouse Subs restaurant location, won an Axe Award for the national sandwich chain's West-Central Franchisee of the Year because of his "unwavering" support for first responders, according to a press release.

Earlier this year, according to the press release, Fitzgerald provided more than 500 meals to local first responders and healthcare workers in partnership with the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the Firehouse Subs Franchisee of the Year in the West-Central Region,” Fitzgerald said in the release. “I take great pride in giving back to the community where I own and operate my business. That’s why I am committed to supporting local events that the Farmington Police Department and other charitable organizations host year-round.”

All Firehouse Subs locations are donating part of their 2020 sales to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides equipment and training for first responders.

Farmington's Firehouse Subs location is at 3030 E. Main St.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e