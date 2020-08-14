Pocketstone Bakery & Cafe seeing immediate boom amid decrease in new COVID-19 cases

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — To Jacob Fuller, a pocketstone represents positivity, kindness, something to look forward to in this world.

And now that San Juan County’s seeing a dramatic decrease in new COVID-19 cases over the last month, he and his wife, Hollee Fuller, capitalized on the timing as co-owners to open up Pocketstone Bakery & Cafe on Monday.

“With all things considering right now, COVID, the economy, the uncertainty, we felt Farmington just needed a bakery,” Jacob Fuller said, adding the planning started about two months ago. “All things considering, we felt we needed to do this. We love baking, and we felt like this is a space that we can really shine at.”

Pocketstone Bakery, located at 4009 E. Main Street in Farmington, makes freshly baked cinnamon rolls, muffins, pastries and breads. The store also makes sandwiches, crepes, açaí’ bowls and coffee beverages.

“I think we’d be doing an injustice if we did not diversify our menu to appeal to a larger base,” Jacob Fuller said. “(Açaí’ bowls) are our top sellers, almost. People are getting them because they’re different. They are are guilt-free… If you don’t add the honey, they’re vegan.”

Pocketstone had roughly 120 transactions on Monday alone and gradually increased each subsequent day’s transaction totals. The store also has outdoor dining and mask policies in place.

“For us, it’s a high right now, and we feel like we can capitalize on this high,” Jacob Fuller said. “Business has been amazing in five days. So if it’s any indicator of what’s to come, that’s exciting for us.”

Jacob Fuller said the number of sales have exceeded his expectations.

“It has been crazy busy. The first five days for us have been overwhelmingly positive. I cannot say enough good things about this community,” Jacob Fuller said. “The first five days has shown us that people want to support people.”

For the Fullers, going with the name Pocketstone was their “guiding force” to launch the business. And the business itself is proving to be a source of profound strength and hope for the local economy.

“I feel like positivity comes back to you, 100 percent,” Jacob Fuller said. “As numbers decline, which we all hope that’s going to be the case, I see nothing but positive stuff happening… If COVID numbers decrease, I feel like more people will feel more confident to come out, which will increase our business. We are excited for that.”

For more information on Pocketstone, which is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit pocketstonebakery.com or visit its Facebook page.

