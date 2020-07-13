CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Right in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan Lucero and Tessa Lucero brought a bright economic boost to a dark, challenging time where local eateries are enduring financial hardships.

The couple opened up Ice Age Frozen Yogurt & Coffee, located at 4005 E. Main St. in Farmington, on July 8, and it’s quickly garnering interest from locals.

“They love us, they support us. They’re coming back two or three times a day. I kid you not,” Tessa Lucero said.

Adults can grab a latte on their way to work. Children and families can escape the recent heat wave with a cool treat.

And some of the frozen yogurt choices are not just empty calories.

At least two of those options are non-dairy. At least two are no-added sugar options for diabetics. Ice Age is also looking at adding a protein-based option for those in need of a post-workout snack.

Plant-based energy drinks and bubble tea are also available.

“We’ve actually been pleasantly surprised that we see a lot of families come in. The kids get their frozen yogurt, and the parents have a cup of coffee. So they’re both getting their enjoyment,” Tessa Lucero said.

Buy Photo Co-owners Tessa Lucero and Ryan Lucero, seen here on Monday, July 13, 2020, opened Ice Age Frozen Yogurt & Coffee back on July 8, 2020. Ice Age is located at 4005 E. Main St. in Farmington.

Buy Photo Ice Age Frozen Yogurt & Coffee co-owner Tessa Lucero prepares a latte on Monday, July 13, 2020. Ice Age, which opened on July 8, 2020, is located at 4005 E. Main St. in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

The couple began planning operations back in early March, but they had to wait a bit longer to take care of logistics with contractors and work permits.

And the timing worked out for the better.

“Everything actually fell into place just right, to where we got everything done right before the state offices opened back up,” Ryan Lucero said.

Ryan Lucero said Ice Age Frozen Yogurt & Coffee will also feature an online pre-order app, which he hopes will be activated by the end of the month.

The shop is also putting the finishing touches on its website and looks to have it fully completed by the end of the month.

And once the pandemic’s all over, Tessa Lucero said she hopes Ice Age Frozen Yogurt & Coffee will become a “neat” hang-out spot for teenagers during weekends, especially before and after football games.

She also said the overflow seating area in the back of the store, which is currently closed due to the reinstated indoor dining ban, will be able to host birthday parties.

For the time being, the restrictions aren’t stopping customers from coming in.

“People want their drinks and frozen yogurt either way,” Ryan Lucero said. “I think we’re going to be just fine. The community is very supportive, and business has been good. We’re here for the long haul.”



