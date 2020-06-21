CLOSE A new study from China reveals the unsettling news that antibodies against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 don't last very long. According to Business Insider, coronavirus antibodies dwindled to undetectable levels after just two or three months for 40% of asymptomatic people. Of the study subjects who did show symptoms, the antibodies completely disappeared for 13% of them in the same time period. Overall, asymptomatic people showed "a weaker immune response" in the months after they were exposed to the coronavirus. For those trying to develop a vaccine, a poor immune response from people who have recovered from the virus is unwelcome news. Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month that immune responses to the coronavirus are inconsistent between different patients. I have examples of people who were clearly infected, who are antibody-negative. Dr. Anthony Fauci National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases He added that those people likely have antibodies — just not enough for the test to detect. Other recovered patients, meanwhile, show high antibody counts. Wochit

FARMINGTON — Lia Sinclair held a package of bread and waited for the next vehicle to arrive at the food distribution event by CopperRidge Church, where she attends services.

"We're giving out the bread of life," Sinclair said about the distribution in Farmington on June 20.

Pastor Jeral Dickenson explained that the event was in response to the needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the economic hardship on families in Farmington.

"The extreme need of people out of jobs and missing that income, it's a result of that," Dickenson said.

Church member Shelia Trujillo said the food giveaway is a positive way to help families during this time of uncertainty and financial hardship.

"It's something, I know, here in Farmington that we need," she said.

Dickenson said the food was procured from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the church partnered with Convoy of Hope and local businesses and organizations to distribute the sustenance to the public.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization based in Springfield, Missouri that distributes emergency food aid.

Buy Photo Church member Charlotte Horsley organizes items on June 20 at the food distribution at CopperRidge Church in Farmington. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

The church also received donations locally as well as purchasing additional items to giveaway, Dickenson said.

Church members, volunteers and members of Young Life, a Christian ministry for high school and college students, kept busy throughout the event.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Buy Photo Jay Allen, center, takes bread from Charlotte Horsley during the food distribution event on June 20 at CopperRidge Church in Farmington. Allen and Horsley are church members. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo From left, Heather Baker, an event volunteer, and Lia Sinclair, a church member, wait to load food inside a vehicle on June 20 at the food giveaway at CopperRidge Church in Farmington. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2020/06/21/copperridge-church-holds-food-giveaway-farmington-coronavirus-pandemic-aid-response/3231095001/