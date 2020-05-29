CLOSE

Buy Photo From left, Josh Vinzant plays with his children, Mason Vinzant and Mavrick Vinzant, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at The Beach at Lake Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Lake Farmington is open for outdoor recreation, including swimming, camping, fishing, mountain biking and limited boating, according to a press release from the City of Farmington.

The release states that fees to access the lake were reduced to $1 for each person, beginning May 1. The 2020 annual pass is on sale for $50 at the entry station off New Mexico Highway 516.

"Swimming is now permissible at your own risk anywhere in the lake. The Beach area is also open to the public, but no lifeguards will be on duty," the release states.

The opening of The Beach at Lake Farmington was delayed in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Camping is $5 each night – in addition to the daily access fee for the lake – and available on a walk-in basis through the weekend.

Starting on June 1, visitors may reserve spaces for camping by calling park reservations between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at 505-599-1400.

Non-motorized watercraft are allowed but must undergo a free invasive species inspection before entering the water.

Fire restrictions are in place, with wood fires prohibited but charcoal grills and gas camp stoves are allowed.

"Due to increased usage of the lake, the City of Farmington is asking that users help take care of the area by properly disposing of trash and cleaning up after themselves," the release states.

The release reminds the public that in accordance with the state's emergency public health order, no more than five people may gather at one time, face masks should be worn in public and people should maintain a six-foot distance from each other.

For more information about Lake Farmington, The Beach and camping, please call 505-599-1197 during regular business hours or visit www.fmtn.org/LakeFarmington.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Buy Photo Betty Abrahamson, left, and her daughter Kirstin Abrahamson take a break, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 while paddleboarding on Lake Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2020/05/29/lake-farmington-opens-outdoor-recreation-activities/5287692002/