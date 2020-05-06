CLOSE Bisti Bay at Brookside Park is Farmington's newest water attraction Wochit

AZTEC — Visitors to Brookside Park on May 8 might see people using the water slides at Bisti Bay, but that does not mean the water park is open.

The Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department will be testing the new water slides to ensure they are safe.

A subcontractor selected and supplied five people with different body masses to go down the slides, according to a press release from the PRCA. That will allow the PRCA to monitor the speeds at which different people descend and to determine the ideal water flow needed to operate the water slides. This water flow will then be set by locking the valves. The slide manufacturer will perform that task.

Buy Photo The new water slides at Bisti Bay are pictured, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

The testing will allow the slides to be certified, and visitors will be allowed to use them once Bisti Bay at Brookside Park opens. A date for opening the water park has not yet been determined and will depend on state guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

