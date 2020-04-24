CLOSE Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy Wochit

FARMINGTON — Volunteers distributed food boxes and beverages to those in need Friday at Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington.

Vehicles were guided through the church’s parking lot to pick up their food boxes and other items, including goody bags for children, and zig-zagged back around to exit the campus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the distributions were set up so volunteers and drivers had limited contact with each other.

Distributed goods included bread, fruit, flour and water bottles.

The first 400 people in line also received a free, hot Chick-Fil-A sandwich.

Pastor Matt Mizell said the church is planning a second food drive next week.

Buy Photo Vehicles make their way through the parking lot at Piñon Hills Community Church to pick up food boxes, beverages and other items, including goody bags for children, during a food drive on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Shaunna Spears brings a box of food to a car during a food drive at Piñon Hills Community Church on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

