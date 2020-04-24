Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Volunteers distribute food and beverages to those in need at Piñon Hills Community Church
Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com
Published 3:01 p.m. MT April 24, 2020
Vehicles make their way through the parking lot at Piñon Hills Community Church to pick up food boxes, beverages and other items during a food drive on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Volunteers distribute food, beverages and other items , including goody bags for children, during a food drive at Piñon Hills Community Church on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Vehicles make their way through the parking lot at Piñon Hills Community Church to pick up food boxes, beverages and other items, including goody bags for children, during a food drive on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Vehicles make their way through the parking lot at Piñon Hills Community Church to pick up food boxes, beverages and other items, including goody bags for children, during a food drive on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Vehicles make their way through the parking lot at Piñon Hills Community Church to pick up food boxes, beverages and other items, including goody bags for children, during a food drive on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Vehicles make their way through the parking lot at Piñon Hills Community Church to pick up food boxes, beverages and other items, including goody bags for children, during a food drive on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments