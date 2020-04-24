CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Volunteers distributed food boxes and beverages to those in need Friday at Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington.

Vehicles were guided through the church’s parking lot to pick up their food boxes and other items, including goody bags for children, and zig-zagged back around to exit the campus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the distributions were set up so volunteers and drivers had limited contact with each other.

Distributed goods included bread, fruit, flour and water bottles.

The first 400 people in line also received a free, hot Chick-Fil-A sandwich.

Pastor Matt Mizell said the church is planning a second food drive next week.

To see more images from the food drive, and for the next food distribution time, visit www.daily-times.com.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Brayden Bramwell gives out bottled water during a food drive on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington.
