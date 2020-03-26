CLOSE

Buy Photo The City of Farmington could spend $4.8 million on paving projects this year. (Photo: Steve Lewis/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — The City of Farmington could spend up to nearly $4.8 million on pavement resurfacing and restoration this year.

The City Council approved a contract with Four Corners Materials during its meeting on March 24.

During the meeting, City Manager Rob Mayes said the contract includes approximately 70 projects, however it does not require the city to spend the nearly $4.8 million. Some of those 70 projects could be placed on hold if needed.

He said funding for the resurfacing and restoration comes from bonds and can only be used on road projects.

The City Council meeting can be viewed online at fmtn.org.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Buy Photo Crews lay down pavement on Pinon Hills Boulevard. (Photo: Steve Lewis/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2020/03/26/farmington-may-spend-nearly-4-8-million-improving-road-surfaces/2917582001/