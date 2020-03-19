FARMINGTON – The City of Farmington has released a video showing Mayor Nate Duckett signing a declaration of public health emergency amid concerns about coronavirus.

There are no cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in San Juan County, but the declaration will ensure funding, like assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Area, can be received in Farmington.

“For clarity, this declaration does not expand the powers of your local government,” Duckett said in the video.

Instead, he said it reinforces and reaffirms the ordinances that already exist that allow the city to respond to emergencies.

The declaration follows similar ones issued by President Donald Trump, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and San Juan County.

Duckett encouraged people to continue taking measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including washing hands, covering coughs and maintaining six feet of distance between themselves and others.

He said the declaration will go to the Farmington City Council at 6 p.m. March 24 for ratification. The council meeting will be livestreamed at fmtn.org.

The San Juan County Commission will ratify its declaration during a meeting at noon March 23, which will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A link will be available on sjcounty.net/watch.

The Bloomfield City Council may adopt a similar declaration when it meets at 6 p.m. March 23. That meeting can be accessed by phone. People wanting to attend can call 425-436-6323 and use the access code 436935# to join the meeting.

The Aztec City Commission may also approve an emergency declaration when it meets at 6 p.m. March 24. That meeting can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

