Vice President Pence and members of the coronavirus task force hold a press conference to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and the Grand Princess. USA TODAY

FARMINGTON — A Farmington family is uncertain when they will see their son and new daughter-in-law again after the Grand Princess Cruise Ship was quarantined off the coast of California. Twenty-one passengers and crew members on board the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Sean Boyles is a Farmington High School graduate but now lives in Albuquerque, where he works as a flight paramedic. He and his wife, Heather Boyles, left for their honeymoon on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship in February. They are among the 3,500 passengers on board the ship.

At first the cruise was going well, according to his mother Susan Boyles. Sean and Heather Boyles traveled from San Francisco to Hawaii, where the ship docked at four ports.

"The whole thing was just going perfectly until they left Hawaii," Susan Boyles said.

At that time, they learned that some of the passengers on the ship who had been on a previous voyage, as well as some of the crew members, may have been in contact with people who had the coronavirus.

The cruise line changed its trip plans. Instead of heading to Ensenada, Mexico, for a day, the Grand Princess changed course to return to California. It arrived off the coast of California on March 5, but has not been allowed to dock. A helicopter took 49 test kits to the ship and 21 people on board — including 19 crew members — tested positive.

The ship will be brought into California through a noncommercial port and all the passengers will be tested for the coronavirus. It is unclear when the Grand Princess will be able to dock.

Health officials believe the people on board the ship who have tested positive for coronavirus may have had contact with a 71-year-old passenger who had previously been on the ship and later died from the virus, according to USA Today.

Grand Princess coronavirus outbreak keeps passengers in limbo
Guardian Angels, a group of medical personnel with the 129th Rescue Wing, working alongside individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, don protective equipment after delivering virus testing kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California on March 5, 2020. Passengers on a cruise ship off the California coast were instructed to stay in their cabins as they awaited test results Friday that could show whether the coronavirus is circulating among the more than 3,500 people aboard.
Guardian Angels, a group of medical personnel with the 129th Rescue Wing, working alongside individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, don protective equipment after delivering virus testing kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California on March 5, 2020. Passengers on a cruise ship off the California coast were instructed to stay in their cabins as they awaited test results Friday that could show whether the coronavirus is circulating among the more than 3,500 people aboard. Chief Master Sgt. Seth Zweben, California National Guard via AP
A helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected.
A helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. California National Guard via AP
A cruise ship worker cleans a railing on the Grand Princess Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast.
A cruise ship worker cleans a railing on the Grand Princess Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Michele Smith, Michele Smith via AP
Guardian Angels, a group of medical personnel with the 129th Rescue Wing, working alongside individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, don protective equipment after delivering virus testing kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California on March 5, 2020.
Guardian Angels, a group of medical personnel with the 129th Rescue Wing, working alongside individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, don protective equipment after delivering virus testing kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California on March 5, 2020. Chief Master Sgt. Seth Zweben, California National Guard via AP
An interior view of the Grand Princess cruise ship on March 5, 2020.
An interior view of the Grand Princess cruise ship on March 5, 2020. HANDOUT, CAROLYN WRIGHT /AFP via Getty Images
This image grab made frame video released by the California National Guard on March 5, 2020 shows Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield base, 129th Rescue Wing arriving by helicopter to deliver test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California.
This image grab made frame video released by the California National Guard on March 5, 2020 shows Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield base, 129th Rescue Wing arriving by helicopter to deliver test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California. HANDOUT, California National Guard/AFP via Getty Images
A National Guard helicopter delivering virus testing kits hovers above the Grand Princess cruise ship Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast.
A National Guard helicopter delivering virus testing kits hovers above the Grand Princess cruise ship Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Michele Smith, Michele Smith via AP
A National Guard helicopter delivering virus testing kits lowers crew down to the Grand Princess cruise ship Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast.
A National Guard helicopter delivering virus testing kits lowers crew down to the Grand Princess cruise ship Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Michele Smith, Michele Smith via AP
The deck of the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco, California, at the start of a cruise to Hawaii on February 21, 2020.
The deck of the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco, California, at the start of a cruise to Hawaii on February 21, 2020. HANDOUT, CAROLYN WRIGHT /AFP via Getty Images
An empty dining center on the Grand Princess cruise ship Friday, March 6, 2020, off the California coast.
An empty dining center on the Grand Princess cruise ship Friday, March 6, 2020, off the California coast. Michele Smith, Michele Smith via AP
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2020.
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2020. Scott Strazzante, San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Once they get off the ship, Sean and Heather Boyles could face quarantine before they are allowed to return home. Each passenger will be tested when they disembark from the ship.

    "I'm not worried about them catching it," Susan Boyles said. "They're young. They're healthy."

    Sean Boyles graduated from Farmington High School in 2003.

    What is frustrating Susan Boyles is not knowing when her son and daughter-in-law will be allowed to return.

    "They haven't yet heard anything about where they're going to dock or when," she said.

    She said Princess Cruises has been wonderful to work with and provided regular updates to the passengers. However, the cruise captain hasn't been provided much information about when the passengers may be able to disembark.

    Sean and Heather Boyles were scheduled to disembark in San Francisco on March 6 and had hoped to spend a few days there before flying back to Albuquerque on March 9. Now Susan Boyles does not know when they will be allowed off the ship, or what will happen after that.

    "That, for me as a parent, is the most frustrating thing," she said.

    Susan Boyles said her son and daughter-in-law are fortunate. They have a small suite with a balcony so they can go outside and get fresh air despite being confined to their rooms. She said the people she really feels sorry for are the ones in small, interior cabins.

    There have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico.

    San Juan Regional Medical Center has created a coronavirus information hotline to provide people with the most up to date information available. The hotline number is 505-516-0938 or 888-949-5387.

