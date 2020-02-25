CLOSE

Buy Photo Veterinary Technician Roshawna Yazzie prepares a dog for surgery, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, during World Spay Day at Farmington Regional Animal Shelter. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Farmington Regional Animal Shelter spayed 27 dogs and cats for World Spay Day on Feb. 25.

World Spay Day provides a chance for the shelter to bring volunteers and staff together and raise awareness about the importance of spaying pets.

The shelter continues its World Spay Day effort on Feb. 26 and will perform more than 60 surgeries over the course of the two-day campaign, according to a press release from the City of Farmington's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department.

The number of animals operated on this year was lower than in the past, however all 27 pets spayed on Tuesday were females. Surgery takes longer for the female animals than it does for males.

Dr. Rebecca Raichel said spayed pets statistically live longer than non-spayed dogs and cats and spaying a pet eliminates unwanted litters.

Buy Photo Dr. Rebecca Raichel spays a dog, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Farmington Regional Animal Shelter. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Raichel said female pets that are not spayed are at risk of pyometra — an infection of the uterus — as well as various cancers, including mammary cancer.

She said there are also benefits to neutering males, such as eliminating risk of testicular cancer.

Raichel encouraged people who might have questions about the health effects of neutering or spaying pets to talk with their veterinarian about the benefits and risks.

The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter offers income-based reduced price and free spay and neuter procedures for San Juan County residents. All of the pets spayed on Feb. 25 have owners.

Buy Photo A dog rests on blankets while being monitored following a spay procedure, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Farmington Regional Animal Shelter. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Shelter Director Stacie Voss said there is a waiting list, but people can fill out an application online or at the shelter. For more information, call the shelter at 505-599-1098.

Voss said people should get on the list early and not wait for their animal to go into heat or get pregnant. She said that is especially important for female cats.

