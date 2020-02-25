CLOSE

Capital outlay bill awaits governor's signature

The largest allocation of capital outlay dollars for a San Juan County project was $3 million to build an emergency response command center in Shiprock.

FARMINGTON — Millions of dollars in capital outlay funding will come to San Juan County following the legislative session.

The capital outlay bill includes more than $528 million of funding for projects throughout the state.

The final version of the capital outlay bill that is waiting for the governor's signature includes more than $28.3 million in funding for projects solely within San Juan County boundaries. Navajo Nation received $25 million in funding in the bill, including $3 million for broadband infrastructure.

Entities submit funding requests and each legislator can choose which projects they want included in the bill. However, they do not publish which legislator funds which projects.

The funding for the capital outlay bill comes mainly from the general fund as well as severance tax bonds. Severance tax bonds are issued against tax revenue from extraction of natural resources.

Shiprock receives $3 million for emergency response command center

The largest allocation for a project in San Juan County is for an emergency response command center in Shiprock.

Years ago, the Shiprock Chapter identified a need for an emergency response command center on the south side of the San Juan River.

“The community, as you know, is divided by the San Juan River and all of our emergency response units are located on the north side of the river,” said Shiprock Chapter President Duane “Chili” Yazzie.

If something happened and the first responders were unable to use the bridge, it could leave the south side of Shiprock without vital services.

Shiprock received capital outlay funding for a multipurpose veterans' organization building, an emergency response command center, street lights in the industrial park, senior center improvements, water and wastewater infrastructure and renovations at Diné College.

Yazzie said the Shiprock community has been actively working for seven or eight years to get an emergency response command center. A previous state grant allowed the chapter and its partners to contract with an Albuquerque-based firm to develop an architectural design for the facility.

This year’s capital outlay bill includes $3 million for the command center. Yazzie said the $3 million will be a start, but is only about a quarter of the estimated $12 million price tag.

The command center, once complete, will house a police substation, fire station and ambulance.

The chapter had asked for $10 million, but, if approved by the governor, will receive $3 million in capital outlay funds.

Yazzie said the council delegate that represents Shiprock has been seeking federal funding for the project.

The Shiprock chapter is also pursuing a judicial complex near the hospital. Yazzie said that project will cost an estimated $70 million and the chapter hopes to get federal funding to complete that.

The capital outlay requests included $500,000 for that complex, but it was not included in the final bill and will not be receiving capital outlay funding this year.

Aztec receives $500k for outdoor recreation manufacturing facility

The majority of Aztec’s requests for capital outlay funds will remain unfunded, including improvements at Riverside and Townsend parks, equipment purchases, upgrades to Hartman Park’s sports complex, improvements at one of the city’s reservoirs, water system and line improvements throughout the city and new vehicles for the police department, code enforcement and animal control.

A bicycle skills course was designed in 2018 at Riverside Park in Aztec. The proposed outdoor recreation manufacturing and retail facility would be located west of the skills course.

The city did receive funding for an outdoor recreation manufacturing facility that could be located inside Riverside Park. However, the funding included in the final bill was a fraction of what the city requested. Aztec requested $6 million and, if approved by the governor, will receive $500,000.

Totah subdivision request for water, wastewater remains unfunded

Residents in the Totah subdivision have known for years that their septic tanks could be contaminating their well water. This subdivision is an island of San Juan County property bordered by the City of Farmington in the north and the San Juan River to the south.

Kirsty Bramlett, an engineer with Bohannan Huston, Inc., talks about plans to address water quality concerns in the Totah subdivision, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 at the Sycamore Park Community Center in Farmington.

A study found the best way to provide clean, reliable drinking water for the residents was to connect them to Farmington water and sewer lines. But the price per resident was too costly to move forward with the project.

The county requested $2.5 million in capital outlay funds, but that was not included in the bill this year.

Complete list of projects in San Juan County

The City of Bloomfield received $850,000 of capital outlay funding to replace much of its current wastewater treatment plant.

Here is a complete list of capital outlay projects included in the final bill. The list is based on where the project is located rather than which entity requested it.

Aztec

$95,000 for pretrial services offices for the 11th judicial district

$94,825 for renovations of the 11th judicial district court house in Aztec

$209,891 for an electronic access control system for district court

$500,000 for an outdoor recreation manufacturing and retail facility

$500,000 for a building and garage for the San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District

$120,000 for x-ray machines and magnetometers in Aztec and Gallup district court buildings

Beclabito

$150,000 for a helipad

$100,000 for a helipad access road

Blanco

$1 million for a spillgate for Bloomfield Irrigation District

Bloomfield

$850,000 for renovations at the wastewater treatment plant

Crystal Chapter

$127,473 for bathroom additions at the Crystal Chapter facilities

Shiprock

$125,000 for building renovate sections of the classroom building and the John Pinto library at Diné College's south campus

$128,000 for a multi-purpose veterans' center

$3 million for the emergency response command center

$235,000 for street lights at the industrial park

$30,000 for senior center improvements

$275,000 for water and wastewater lines

San Juan County

$150,000 for improvements to Eledge Ditch

$270,000 for improvements to North Farmington Ditch

$1.5 million for water line relocation along New Mexico Highway 173

$2 million to connect East Culpepper Flats water system to North Star Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association's waterlines

$500,000 for a film studio

$1.1 million for radio infrastructure and equipment improvements

$400,000 for the San Juan River recovery program

$56,000 for improvements at the ditch diversion for the Turley-Manzanares Ditch

$3 million for broadband infrastructure across Navajo Nation in San Juan, McKinley, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Bernalillo, Cibola and Socorro counties

Crews work on the Complete Streets project, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in downtown Farmington. The city could receive more than $300,000 in capital outlay funding for security cameras for the downtown area and parks.

Farmington

$687,000 for improvement at the Farmington Boys & Girls Clubs

$1.315 million for infrastructure replacements at the Farmington chiller plant

$302,000 for downtown and park camera security systems

$310,000 for extrication equipment for the Farmington Fire Department

$1.5 million for a ladder truck and equipment for the fire department

$10,000 for improvements to Ricketts Park

$50,000 for renovations to the hogan at Navajo Preparatory School

$280,000 for information technology and sound system at Navajo Prep

$100,000 for renovations to the language center at Navajo Prep

$2.215 million to remodel an existing hospital unit at San Juan Regional Medical Center into a rehabilitation facility

$1 million for phase three of an electronic access and surveillance system project at San Juan College

Gadii'ahi/To'koi Chapter

$800,000 for an administration complex

$100,000 for a senior center

Huerfano Chapter

$200,000 for a senior center

Kirtland

$850,000 for a booster pumps station to transport wastewater between Farmington and Kirtland

$100,000 for waterline replacement at Riverview Golf Course

Lake Valley Chapter

$25,000 for the Yellow Point Rock power line

$500,000 for the Yellow Point Rock water line

Nageezi Chapter

$205,000 for a senior center

Naschitti Chapter

$300,000 for constructing power lines

$599,000 for the San Juan lateral water project

Navajo Dam

$90,000 for fireproof buildings for the Navajo Dam Domestic Water Consumers and Mutual Sewage Works Cooperative

$40,000 for vehicles and equipment for Navajo Lake State Park

Tse Alnaozt'ii Chapter/Sanostee

$200,000 for improvements to Navajo Route 5010/N342

$500,000 for the regional San Juan lateral water project

$100,000 for a veterans' organization building

Upper Fruitland Chapter

$100,000 for improvements to Navajo Route 367

$148,000 to expand the Walter Collins Center

Nenahnezad Chapter

$50,000 for renovations to the multipurpose building

$69,000 for underground pipelines

Red Valley Chapter

$150,000 to construct a pre-school

San Juan Chapter

$477,000 to purchase heavy equipment

$200,000 for bus route improvements

Sheepsprings Chapter

$85,000 for bathroom additions at the chapter facilities

$200,000 for scattered water line extensions

T'iistoh Sikaad Chapter

$50,000 for bathroom additions at the chapter facilities

$50,000 for a power line extension

Two Grey Hills Chapter

$100,000 for a chapter storage facility for Toadalena/Two Grey Hills chapter

$100,000 for the San Juan lateral water project

Tse'Daa'Kaan Chapter

$100,000 for agricultural equipment

$150,000 for a water line extension

White Rock Chapter

$150,000 to purchase heavy equipment

$500,000 for the Beacon Bisti N9 regional Water Project connection in both San Juan and McKinley counties

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

