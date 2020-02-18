CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — The Farmington City Council has approved approximately $500,000 worth of upgrades at Lake Farmington, including a new aqua park, as it prepares for the 2020 swimming season. 

The council unanimously approved the upgrades during its morning work session on Feb. 18.

Over the past few years, the lake has become a popular destination for fishing, boating, swimming and other outdoor recreation activities. 

The planned upgrades include a mid-level aqua park, which will feature large, inflatable play structures and have a capacity of 142 people. This aqua park will be located just beyond the area currently fenced off for The Beach, and visitors will be required to wear life jackets. 

While the council did not approve new rates during the work session, it will approve new rates prior to the start of the swim season.

PHOTOS: Lake Farmington offers various outdoor recreation opportunities
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Piper Chivers, 4, fishes from shore, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington.
Piper Chivers, 4, fishes from shore, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Cameron Swarts waits for a fish to bite, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington.
Cameron Swarts waits for a fish to bite, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Betty Abrahamson, left, and her daughter Kirstin Abrahamson take a break, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 while paddling boarding on Farmington Lake.
Betty Abrahamson, left, and her daughter Kirstin Abrahamson take a break, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 while paddling boarding on Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Cameron Swarts, Matt Swarts and Linda Swarts fish, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington.
Cameron Swarts, Matt Swarts and Linda Swarts fish, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
From left, Eli Brown, Kaityn Brown, Matthew Brown, bottom and Megan Brown enjoy the day, Friday, May, 18, 2018 on Farmington Lake.
From left, Eli Brown, Kaityn Brown, Matthew Brown, bottom and Megan Brown enjoy the day, Friday, May, 18, 2018 on Farmington Lake. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Farmington Lake is pictured on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Farmington.
Farmington Lake is pictured on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Farmington. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The city of Farmington is building a trail from Farmington Lake, pictured Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, to the Glade Run Recreation Area.
The city of Farmington is building a trail from Farmington Lake, pictured Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, to the Glade Run Recreation Area. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington Lake is pictured, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.
Farmington Lake is pictured, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Mykah Garcia flies a kite at Farmington Lake in a file photo from March 2017.
Mykah Garcia flies a kite at Farmington Lake in a file photo from March 2017. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
A life guard watches The Beach swimming area, Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Farmington Lake.
A life guard watches The Beach swimming area, Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Farmington Lake. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Swimmers play on inflatable structures, Thursday, April 14, 2018 at Farmington Lake.
Swimmers play on inflatable structures, Thursday, April 14, 2018 at Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A life guard watches The Beach swimming area, Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Farmington Lake.
A life guard watches The Beach swimming area, Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times, Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Matthew Brown and Megan Brown ride their kayak, Friday, May 18, 2018 on Farmington Lake.
Matthew Brown and Megan Brown ride their kayak, Friday, May 18, 2018 on Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Lifeguard Emilee Lucero prepare for her patrol in her kayak June 26 at the Beach at Farmington Lake.
Lifeguard Emilee Lucero prepare for her patrol in her kayak June 26 at the Beach at Farmington Lake. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Community members enjoy a swim, Monday, June 26, 2017 at Farmington Lake.
Community members enjoy a swim, Monday, June 26, 2017 at Farmington Lake. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Farmington Lake is pictured, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Farmington.
Farmington Lake is pictured, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington Lake is pictured on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in Farmington.
Farmington Lake is pictured on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in Farmington. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Clarisa Krob, left, and Stormi Valdez search for coins Monday during a Fire cracker Fun Festival activity at Farmington Lake.
Clarisa Krob, left, and Stormi Valdez search for coins Monday during a Fire cracker Fun Festival activity at Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A group of swimmers play on an inflatable structure, Monday, July 3, 2017 at Farmington Lake.
A group of swimmers play on an inflatable structure, Monday, July 3, 2017 at Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piper Chivers, 4, fishes from shore, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington.
Piper Chivers, 4, fishes from shore, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Swimmers play Monday in the swimming portion of Farmington Lake.
Swimmers play Monday in the swimming portion of Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Rise Stevens, center, carries his flotation device Monday during a swim at Farmington Lake.
Rise Stevens, center, carries his flotation device Monday during a swim at Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jeremy Friis of Farmington, front, and Gabriel Salazar of Bloomfield get some fishing in on Friday June 3, 2016, at Farmington Lake.
Jeremy Friis of Farmington, front, and Gabriel Salazar of Bloomfield get some fishing in on Friday June 3, 2016, at Farmington Lake. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Gabriel Salazar of Bloomfield gets some fishing in on Friday June 3, 2016, at Farmington Lake.
Gabriel Salazar of Bloomfield gets some fishing in on Friday June 3, 2016, at Farmington Lake. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Elizabeth Howerton enjoys a snack while fishing with her grandfather Curtis Howerton, on Monday at Farmington Lake.
Elizabeth Howerton enjoys a snack while fishing with her grandfather Curtis Howerton, on Monday at Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Melissa McBride, representing Family First Chiropractic, plunges into Farmington Lake Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, during the Polar Plunge in Farmington.
Melissa McBride, representing Family First Chiropractic, plunges into Farmington Lake Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, during the Polar Plunge in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Erin Elledge, a member of Mountain Dental's Frozen Fairies team, exits Farmington Lake Saturday after taking part in the annual Polar Plunge,
Erin Elledge, a member of Mountain Dental's Frozen Fairies team, exits Farmington Lake Saturday after taking part in the annual Polar Plunge, Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Elliana Chavez and her brother, Jakie Chavez, play in the water at Farmington Lake on Monday.
Elliana Chavez and her brother, Jakie Chavez, play in the water at Farmington Lake on Monday. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Angler Gabriel Salazar, of Bloomfield, casts his line Friday at Farmington Lake.
Angler Gabriel Salazar, of Bloomfield, casts his line Friday at Farmington Lake. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Daniel Garcia, front, and friends wait for the new designated swimming area, dubbed "The Beach," to open on Friday at Farmington Lake.
Daniel Garcia, front, and friends wait for the new designated swimming area, dubbed "The Beach," to open on Friday at Farmington Lake. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Spring Fling participants launch a kite, Tuesday, March 22, 2016 at Farmington Lake.
Spring Fling participants launch a kite, Tuesday, March 22, 2016 at Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Rihanna Jaramillo performs a cartwheel July 10, 2015 along the shore of Farmington Lake.
Rihanna Jaramillo performs a cartwheel July 10, 2015 along the shore of Farmington Lake. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Fullscreen
An angler looks over his catch on April 16 at Farmington Lake.
An angler looks over his catch on April 16 at Farmington Lake. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
From left: Ethan Martin, Eliza Thurston, Nathan Henkenius and Scott Burchfield break for lunch while kayaking on Saturday April 16, 2016, at Lake Farmington.
From left: Ethan Martin, Eliza Thurston, Nathan Henkenius and Scott Burchfield break for lunch while kayaking on Saturday April 16, 2016, at Lake Farmington. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A flock of gulls flies, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington.
A flock of gulls flies, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Milton Hepner fishes for trout on Saturday at Farmington Lake. Hepner says he's fished the lake since he was a kid. "Me and Dad always fished over there by the dam," he says.
Milton Hepner fishes for trout on Saturday at Farmington Lake. Hepner says he's fished the lake since he was a kid. "Me and Dad always fished over there by the dam," he says. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Lake Farmington is pictured, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Farmington.
Lake Farmington is pictured, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A flock of coots swims, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lake Farmington.
A flock of coots swims, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lake Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A mallard drake flies near the shore, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lake Farmington.
A mallard drake flies near the shore, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lake Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Benny Marionneaux unhooks a catfish he caught in August 2011 at Lake Farmington while his grandson, Jason Sanders, 4, watches.
Benny Marionneaux unhooks a catfish he caught in August 2011 at Lake Farmington while his grandson, Jason Sanders, 4, watches. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
From left, Josh Vinzant plays with his children, Mason Vinzant and Mavrick Vinzant, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at The Beach at Lake Farmington.
From left, Josh Vinzant plays with his children, Mason Vinzant and Mavrick Vinzant, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at The Beach at Lake Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Beach area at Lake Farmington is pictured, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Farmington.
The Beach area at Lake Farmington is pictured, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The city moved forward with the purchase prior to approving rates because it hopes to have the equipment in place by Memorial Day. The aqua park structure will cost $125,416.

    These rates will likely change from $5 per car to $1 per person for lake access. Children three years old or younger will have free admission. Camping fees will remain $10 and will include the $1 lake access fee.

    The city is also talking about a $1 per person additional fee to use the popular swimming area known as The Beach. The Beach will provide a safe swimming area with lifeguards, however the City Council voted last month to open the entire lake for swimming.

    The aqua park will be accessible by a floating dock at The Beach. There will likely be an additional fee to use the aqua park for 50 minutes. The City Council is debating rates ranging from $5 to $10, and will also consider season passes and punch cards.

    The city hopes the revenue from the aqua park will pay for the approximately $500,000 of upgrades within three years.

    Other upgrades include a floating dock at the south end of the reservoir for storing rescue equipment like a boat and a jet ski. 

    Fire Chief David Burke said there were a couple instances where people nearly died last year at the lake. Storing the equipment there will provide a quicker response time.

    When asked about the location on the south end, Burke explained that the current boat launch on the north end of the lake cannot be used by jet skis during droughts.

    The City Council also voted to move forward with installing electricity, which could encourage food trucks to locate there and will pave the way for future developments, including cabins. Farmington Electric Utility System gave a rough estimate of approximately $24,000 to install electricity.

    In addition to those upgrades, the city will also install vault toilets and two additional changing cabanas.

    As the lake continues to grow in popularity, Farmington will need to make additional investments in future years. This includes a dry hydrant that will allow the fire department to pump water from the lake for fire suppression. The city may also choose to pave the road in the future.

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2020/02/18/farmington-approves-approximately-500-k-upgrades-lake-new-aqua-park/4790559002/