CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — Navigating and planning Farmington's future was the focus of Jolt Our Future on Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said the city is seeking ways to diverse its economy due to changes in energy.

For the two-hour session, the key topics were outdoor recreation, retirement communities, broadband connectivity and the film industry, including presentations from professionals within those fields.

"The film industry is an interesting part right now in the state of New Mexico. So, how do we tie into that and find opportunities to bring more ["Jumanji: The Next Level"] to our area?" Duckett said.

Jolt Our Future was part of the city's work to update its 2002 comprehensive plan as well as offering the opportunity to gather input from residents about the future.

Such plans will guide development within Farmington and provide vision, goals, objectives and actions to direct progress for the city during the next two decades.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2020/02/02/jolt-our-future-dialogue-examines-what-lies-ahead-farmington-future/4628128002/