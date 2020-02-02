CLOSE

Buy Photo Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett talks about the format for the Jolt Our Future event on Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Navigating and planning Farmington's future was the focus of Jolt Our Future on Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said the city is seeking ways to diverse its economy due to changes in energy.

For the two-hour session, the key topics were outdoor recreation, retirement communities, broadband connectivity and the film industry, including presentations from professionals within those fields.

"The film industry is an interesting part right now in the state of New Mexico. So, how do we tie into that and find opportunities to bring more ["Jumanji: The Next Level"] to our area?" Duckett said.

Buy Photo The City of Farmington hosted Jolt Our Future to talk about the future of the city on Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Jolt Our Future was part of the city's work to update its 2002 comprehensive plan as well as offering the opportunity to gather input from residents about the future.

Such plans will guide development within Farmington and provide vision, goals, objectives and actions to direct progress for the city during the next two decades.

Buy Photo Members of the audience listen to a presentation about broadband connectivity during Jolt Our Future on Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Miriam Gillow-Wiles, executive director for Southwest Colorado Council of Governments, discusses broadband connectivity during Jolt Our Future on Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Audience members could submit questions about outdoor recreation, retirement communities, broadband or the film industry by mobile phones during Jolt Our Future on Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

