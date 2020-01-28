CLOSE

Buy Photo The Farmington Civic Center is pictured, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Farmington is looking for community members’ input as it updates its comprehensive plan. This plan is used to guide future development within the city.

The City of Farmington has invited community members to an event it is calling Jolt Our Future taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and people who arrive early will have a chance to talk to city staff and representatives from other agencies and organizations in the community.

During this event, local leaders will highlight current and future trends for the community, according to a City of Farmington press release. The key topics include outdoor recreation, broadband, the film industry and retirement living. According to the press release, speakers will discuss how these could impact Farmington’s health and economic well-being. The presentations will be followed by a question and answer session.

“These are exciting times for our community as we work to diversify our economy and attract new industries to our area,” Mayor Nate Duckett said in the press release. “I’m encouraging our citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to help shape our city’s future.”

The event is free, but community members interested in attending should RSVP by calling 505-599-1285 or visiting joltourfuture.eventbrite.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2020/01/28/jolt-our-future-meeting-allows-public-input-farmingtons-future/4600398002/