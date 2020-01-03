CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Farmington first responders rescued a man from the San Juan River who has found holding onto a large tree that fell in the freezing water.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 on reports of someone yelling for help near the Bisti Bridge between West Murray Drive and Mission Avenue, according to City of Farmington Spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Officers located the 32-year-old man holding onto a large tree that had fallen in the water.

Farmington firefighters were dispatched to the scene. They used ropes and ladders to retrieve the man from the river, Allen said.

The male was disorientated and was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He was treated for hypothermia and released around 8 p.m. that night, according to Allen.

Farmington fire, police rescue a man holding on a tree that fell into the San Juan River near the Bisti Bridge on Jan. 2. (Photo: Farmington Fire Department)

