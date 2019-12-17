CLOSE

Buy Photo Jay Alshouse of the 4-C ClubSox throws a pitch against Strike Zone during a game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Ricketts Park will soon have more comfortable seating options in two areas following a unanimous decision by the Farmington City Council during its work session on Dec. 17.

The more than $560,000 project is funded by the Connie Mack World Series committee and involves upgrading both the general admission seating area and section 25 seating. Section 25 is located along the right field line.

Committee Chairman Tyson Snyder said the goal is to create a better experience for people attending games at Ricketts Park and to provide a more comfortable place for people to sit. The upgrades will also provide more options for people with disabilities, including 18 seats accessible for people in wheelchairs.

Keep reading: Making Ricketts shine means getting dirty

“We are always looking to enhance and really maintain the first-class standard, not only from a tournament perspective, but also from a venue perspective,” Snyder said.

City Councilor Janis Jakino asked about repurposing the existing bleachers and moving them to another field after the new seating areas are installed.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Assistant Director Natalie Spruell said the PRCA is looking at existing facilities to identify ones where the existing bleachers would be a good fit.

In addition, the committee is looking to update and possibly relocate the bull pen near the left field.

Others are reading: 'I ran out of money': Farmington Frackers to cease baseball operations for 2020 season

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/12/17/farmington-ricketts-park-project-provide-more-comfortable-seating-options/2677587001/