Winner of "The Voice" season 15 singer Chevel Shepherd is seen on stage with other performers at the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington. (Photo: Eric P Kruszewski, for USA TODAY)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The winner of "The Voice" season 15, singer Chevel Shepherd, performed Dec. 5 at the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump helped light the National Christmas Tree, taking part in a nearly century-old holiday tradition in the nation’s capital.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington on Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The entertainment side of the event was headlined by country singer Jessie James Decker. This year’s celebration also included performances by Spensha Baker, Colton Dixon, the Air Force rock band Max Impact, the Tucson Boys Chorus, the United States Marine Band and West Tennessee Youth Chorus.

The first tree lighting took place on Christmas Eve in 1923, when Coolidge lit a 48-foot balsam fir in front of 3,000 spectators.

The tree is surrounded by 56 smaller trees featuring ornaments from every state and territory and the District of Columbia.

