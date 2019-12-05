CLOSE
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The winner of "The Voice" season 15, singer Chevel Shepherd, performed Dec. 5 at the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump helped light the National Christmas Tree, taking part in a nearly century-old holiday tradition in the nation’s capital.

The entertainment side of the event was headlined by country singer Jessie James Decker. This year’s celebration also included performances by Spensha Baker, Colton Dixon, the Air Force rock band Max Impact, the Tucson Boys Chorus, the United States Marine Band and West Tennessee Youth Chorus.

The first tree lighting took place on Christmas Eve in 1923, when Coolidge lit a 48-foot balsam fir in front of 3,000 spectators.

The tree is surrounded by 56 smaller trees featuring ornaments from every state and territory and the District of Columbia.

The 97th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington was held Thursday. The party started while the sun was still shining, and continued into the evening with performances. But the highlight of the event was when first lady Melania Trump hit the button and illuminated the tree. Click ahead to see more photos from the event:&nbsp;
The West Tennessee Youth Chorus performed at the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
&quot;The President&#39;s Own&quot; U.S. Marine Band performed alongside them.
The White House was illuminated and the darkening sky lent extra drama and beauty to the event.&nbsp;
Singer&nbsp;Spensha Baker, who competed on Season 14 of &quot;The Voice,&quot; performed for the crowd.&nbsp;
The Marine Band performed a number of holiday favorites.&nbsp;
Singer Jessie James Decker hosted the event. Her husband, Eric Decker, joined her onstage.&nbsp;
The country star also performed for the crowd.&nbsp;
Decker greeted the president and first lady.&nbsp;
Melania Trump had the honor of lighting the tree, a&nbsp;30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Pennsylvania adorned with 50,000 lights and 450 stars.
President Trump addressed the crowd after the tree was lit.&nbsp;
It provided a dramatic backdrop to his remarks.&nbsp;
People in the audience had their phones out to document the night&#39;s events.&nbsp;
The tree stands in The President&#39;s Park on the Ellipse, between the White House and the Washington Monument.&nbsp;
The president and first lady left the festivities hand-in-hand.&nbsp;
The Marine Band rocked with dramatic lighting and projected fireworks.&nbsp;
Colton Dixon performed for the crowd.&nbsp;
So did Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus.&nbsp;
The weather was close to freezing for the show &ndash; probably a shock for youngsters from the desert performing in shirtsleeves.&nbsp;
Chevel Shepherd, winner of Season 15 of &quot;The Voice,&quot; bundled up for her performance at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The&nbsp;Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus stayed to sing with the teen from New Mexico.&nbsp;
And guests got the whole thing, in still photos and video.&nbsp;
