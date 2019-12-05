Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Chevel Shepherd takes the stage at National Christmas Lighting ceremony in D.C.
AAMER MADHANI, The Associated Press
Published 8:46 p.m. MT Dec. 5, 2019 | Updated 10:20 p.m. MT Dec. 5, 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The winner of "The Voice" season 15, singer Chevel Shepherd, performed Dec. 5 at the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump helped light the National Christmas Tree, taking part in a nearly century-old holiday tradition in the nation’s capital.
The entertainment side of the event was headlined by country singer Jessie James Decker. This year’s celebration also included performances by Spensha Baker, Colton Dixon, the Air Force rock band Max Impact, the Tucson Boys Chorus, the United States Marine Band and West Tennessee Youth Chorus.
The first tree lighting took place on Christmas Eve in 1923, when Coolidge lit a 48-foot balsam fir in front of 3,000 spectators.
The tree is surrounded by 56 smaller trees featuring ornaments from every state and territory and the District of Columbia.
The 97th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington was held Thursday. The party started while the sun was still shining, and continued into the evening with performances. But the highlight of the event was when first lady Melania Trump hit the button and illuminated the tree. Click ahead to see more photos from the event: Drew Angerer, Getty Images
