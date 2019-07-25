CLOSE

Teams rolled through downtown Farmington on their way to Ricketts Park on July 25.

FARMINGTON — Community members cheered for and greeted Connie Mack World Series teams on July 25 during the annual parade welcoming the players into Farmington.

The parade lasted more than an hour in downtown. Some of the teams tossed candy or shirts to the crowd gathered on the sidewalks. A couple of the teams walked the route rather than riding on their floats. The players gave children high fives.

Following the parade, the teams continued down Main Street to visit the baseball field at Ricketts Park.

The Connie Mack World Series features 12 teams from across the country. Three of the teams are playing in the world series for the first time this year.

Other Connie Mack activities on July 25 included the Coach’s Fungo, the home run derby and the opening ceremonies.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Florida Legends players ride on a float during the Connie Mack parade.
Florida Legends players ride on a float during the Connie Mack parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Tiems
Cheyenne Post Six participates in the Connie Mack World Series Parade.
Cheyenne Post Six participates in the Connie Mack World Series Parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs field crew participates in the Connie Mack Parade.
The Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs field crew participates in the Connie Mack Parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The crowd watches as the Disney character Mater drives down Main Street.
The crowd watches as the Disney character Mater drives down Main Street. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
At left, Miss KCHS-DIYC Tauneka White participates int he Connie Mack parade.
At left, Miss KCHS-DIYC Tauneka White participates in the Connie Mack parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Colton Nighthawks' Marcellus Pearson greets members of the crowd, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Connie Mack World Series parade.
Colton Nighthawks' Marcellus Pearson greets members of the crowd, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Connie Mack World Series parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
D-Bat Elite Griffis team members greet people during the Connie Mack World Series parade.
D-Bat Elite Griffis team members greet people during the Connie Mack World Series parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A crowd watches as Midland Redskins rides by on a float, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Connie Mack World Series parade in Farmington.
A crowd watches as the Midland Redskins team rides by on a float, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Connie Mack World Series parade in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A girl watches as Frozen Ropes Florence passes by during the Connie Mack World Series Parade.
A girl watches as Frozen Ropes Florence passes by during the Connie Mack World Series Parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The crowd cheers as a member of Frozen Ropes Florence prepares to throw a T-shirt, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Connie Mack World Series parade.
The crowd cheers as a member of Frozen Ropes Florence prepares to throw a T-shirt, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Connie Mack World Series parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Southern California Renegades ride down Main Street on a float.
Southern California Renegades ride down Main Street on a float. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Farmington Kelly Greens dance, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Connie Mack parade.
The Farmington Kelly Greens dance, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Connie Mack parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
