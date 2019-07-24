CLOSE Here are some animals looking for homes during the $5 Friends adoption special July 25 to July 28, 2019. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — People looking for a new pet to add to their family are in luck. The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter has reduced adoption fees for all animals to $5 for four days starting July 25 as part of the $5 Friend adoption event.

The Regional Animal Shelter Foundation provided a donation to offset the adoption fees, which allows the shelter to adopt out animals for $5.

This will help the shelter make room for more animals.

"Just to make it through today, we're going to have to put temporary crates up," Farmington Animal Welfare Director Stacie Voss said.

The shelter has taken in more pets than normal this summer, and Voss said it has been beyond full since May.

Karen Bayless, the foundation board chairperson, said the foundation has previously paid for the adoption fees for every animal for four days. This year, the foundation chose to subsidize the adoption fees rather than pay it in full.

Voss said the animals adopted during previous years' free adoption events are rarely returned. She said less than five percent have been brought back to the shelter.

Bayless said adopters must be at least 18 years old and have a valid identification with a current address, such as a driver's license.

She also encouraged people to take their time getting to know the animals.

"Just because it's cute in the kennel doesn't mean it's a good fit for you," she said.

For more information, call 505-599-1098 or go to fmtn.org/AnimalShelter.

The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter is located at 133 Browning Parkway. The shelter is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

