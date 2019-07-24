FARMINGTON — When teams arrived for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24, they were greeted with homemade signs and fans capturing the arrival with smartphone cameras.

Arrival for the annual baseball tournament kicked off shortly after 1 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center with the host team, 4-Corners Frackers.

The team won the Connie Mack City Tournament on July 12 and punched a ticket to the series.

Coach Sean Trotter said the welcome adds to the experience of playing in the tournament and is a memory to remember as players advance their careers.

"The town supports the kids tremendously and we go out, compete and give them something to watch and cheer for," Trotter said.

This is the first time Terrell Hudson of the 4-Corners Frackers will play in the CMWS.

Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, gives a high-five to a player at the team arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.

"I feel its an honor, especially to be with the host team," Hudson said adding that he looks forward to playing against the various teams.

The arrival event returned to the Farmington Civic Center after relocating to Piñon Hills Community Church last year, due to renovation work being completed at the facility.

American Amateur Baseball Congress president Richard Neely moved about the center's lobby before the 4-Corners Frackers arrived.

"The kids get so pumped when they meet the police escort coming into town. For a lot of them, this is the first time in their lives when they are treated like a celebrity athlete," Neely said.

Fans of D-BAT Elite Griffis welcome the team to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.

"It's something that Farmington does that's very unique and it's outstanding of them," he added.

Teams will participate in the parade along Main Street in downtown Farmington, starting at 10 a.m. on July 25.

Pete Welsh, who was part of a seven-member group which brought the tournament to Farmington, will serve as parade marshal.

Other activities on July 25 are the Coach's Fungo event at 5:30 p.m., the home run derby at 6:30 p.m. and the opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m., all taking place at Ricketts Park.

Nashville Knights player Isaac Crabb, left, completes the check in process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.

At the opening ceremonies, the 2019 CMWS Hall of Fame class will be inducted. Chevel Shepherd, who won Season 15 of NBC's "The Voice," will sing and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Pool play, which determines seed for the championship bracket, will take place from July 26 to July 27 at Farmington Sports Complex, Ricketts Park and Worley Field.

The championship bracket play will be from July 28 to Aug. 3 at Ricketts Park.

Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, and members of the Farmington High School Kelly Greens dance team, welcome teams to the annual baseball tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.

