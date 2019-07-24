PHOTOS: Teams arrive for 2019 Connie Mack World Series
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Teams for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series arrive for the tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Teams for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series arrive for the tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, gives a high-five to a player at the team arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, gives a high-five to a player at the team arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 4-Corners Frackers are one of 12 teams competing in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series.
Buy Photo
The 4-Corners Frackers are one of 12 teams competing in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nashville Knights player Isaac Crabb, left, completes the check in process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Nashville Knights player Isaac Crabb, left, completes the check-in process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, and members of the Farmington High School Kelly Greens dance team, welcome teams to the annual baseball tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, and members of the Farmington High School Kelly Greens dance team, welcome teams to the annual baseball tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans of D-BAT Elite Griffis welcome the team to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Fans of D-BAT Elite Griffis welcome the team to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Members of the 4-Corners Frackers arrive on July 24 to the Farmington Civic Center for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Members of the 4-Corners Frackers arrive on July 24 to the Farmington Civic Center for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Teams playing in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series receive a welcome to Farmington during the arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Teams playing in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series received a welcome to Farmington during the arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, Tess Snyder, Cy Snyder, Avery Sandefer and Ali Hudgens carry their signs to greet Phenom Baseball to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 in Farmington.
Buy Photo
From left, Tess Snyder, Cy Snyder, Avery Sandefer and Ali Hudgens carry their signs to greet Phenom Baseball to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
4-Corners Frackers player Terrell Hudson, center, waits to complete the registration process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center in Farmington.
Buy Photo
4-Corners Frackers player Terrell Hudson, center, waits to complete the registration process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — When teams arrived for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24, they were greeted with homemade signs and fans capturing the arrival with smartphone cameras.

    Arrival for the annual baseball tournament kicked off shortly after 1 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center with the host team, 4-Corners Frackers.

    The team won the Connie Mack City Tournament on July 12 and punched a ticket to the series.

    Coach Sean Trotter said the welcome adds to the experience of playing in the tournament and is a memory to remember as players advance their careers.

    "The town supports the kids tremendously and we go out, compete and give them something to watch and cheer for," Trotter said.

    This is the first time Terrell Hudson of the 4-Corners Frackers will play in the CMWS.

    "I feel its an honor, especially to be with the host team," Hudson said adding that he looks forward to playing against the various teams.

    The arrival event returned to the Farmington Civic Center after relocating to Piñon Hills Community Church last year, due to renovation work being completed at the facility.

    American Amateur Baseball Congress president Richard Neely moved about the center's lobby before the 4-Corners Frackers arrived.

    "The kids get so pumped when they meet the police escort coming into town. For a lot of them, this is the first time in their lives when they are treated like a celebrity athlete," Neely said.

    "It's something that Farmington does that's very unique and it's outstanding of them," he added.

    Teams will participate in the parade along Main Street in downtown Farmington, starting at 10 a.m. on July 25.

    Pete Welsh, who was part of a seven-member group which brought the tournament to Farmington, will serve as parade marshal.

    Other activities on July 25 are the Coach's Fungo event at 5:30 p.m., the home run derby at 6:30 p.m. and the opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m., all taking place at Ricketts Park.

    At the opening ceremonies, the 2019 CMWS Hall of Fame class will be inducted. Chevel Shepherd, who won Season 15 of NBC's "The Voice," will sing and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

    Pool play, which determines seed for the championship bracket, will take place from July 26 to July 27 at Farmington Sports Complex, Ricketts Park and Worley Field.

    The championship bracket play will be from July 28 to Aug. 3 at Ricketts Park.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/216TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/07/24/connie-mack-world-series-teams-arrive-farmington-new-mexico/1816227001/