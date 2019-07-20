Vintage cars on display at Rod Run
FARMINGTON – Dozens of vintage and modern vehicles were on full display during tonight’s Four Corners Rod Run car show in downtown Farmington.
There was something for everyone, from old school rides like 1960s-era Chevrolet coupes to replica vehicles from the movie “Transformers.”
Main Street was closed off to traffic for five hours, as locals gazed as the various automobiles.
CLOSE
There was something for everyone Saturday in downtown Farmington, from old school rides like 1960s-era Chevrolet coupes to motorcycles. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/07/20/vintage-cars-display-rod-run/1787830001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.