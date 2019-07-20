PHOTOS: Four Corners Rod Run car show | July 20
Vintage cars are displayed along Main Street during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A 1967 Volkswagen Bug is on display during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A 1930 Ford T-bucket is on display during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A vehicle replica of the "Transformers" character Barricade is on display during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A "Jurassic Park" replica of a 1988 Jeep Wrangler is on display during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
The engine of a 1966 Chevrolet C-20 is on display during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A 1954 Oldsmobile Starfire is on display during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
Vehicles are displayed along Main Street during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is displayed during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A 1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is displayed during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
Vintage cars are displayed along Main Street during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A 2007 Harley Davidson Softtail motorcycle is displayed during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
Motorcycles are displayed along Main Street during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A 1969 Pontiac Firebird is displayed during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
A customized a 1930 Ford Model A Tudor is displayed along Main Street during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington.
    FARMINGTON – Dozens of vintage and modern vehicles were on full display during tonight’s Four Corners Rod Run car show in downtown Farmington.

    There was something for everyone, from old school rides like 1960s-era Chevrolet coupes to replica vehicles from the movie “Transformers.”

    Main Street was closed off to traffic for five hours, as locals gazed as the various automobiles.

    There was something for everyone Saturday in downtown Farmington, from old school rides like 1960s-era Chevrolet coupes to motorcycles. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

