FARMINGTON – Dozens of vintage and modern vehicles were on full display during tonight’s Four Corners Rod Run car show in downtown Farmington.

There was something for everyone, from old school rides like 1960s-era Chevrolet coupes to replica vehicles from the movie “Transformers.”

Main Street was closed off to traffic for five hours, as locals gazed as the various automobiles.

Buy Photo A 1954 Oldsmobile Starfire is on display during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo A 1967 Volkswagen Bug is on display during the Four Corners Rod Run car show Saturday in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

