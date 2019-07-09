CLOSE Bisti Bay at Brookside Park is Farmington's newest water attraction Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Farmington will open the doors of Bisti Bay at Brookside Park for 200 swimmers this week.

The new water park will have its soft opening at 11:30 a.m. on July 10. Admission will be $4 per person and will cover the entire day.

Bisti Bay's hours will be 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on July 10.

The water park has the capacity for 400 people, however the city will operate at half capacity on July 10 to allow lifeguards to adjust rotations and prepare for the grand opening on July 13.

More information is available at by calling the Farmington Aquatic Center at 505-599-1167 or visiting fmtn.org/BistiBay.

