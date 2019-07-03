CLOSE Bisti Bay at Brookside Park is Farmington's newest water attraction Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

Lifeguards trained at Farmington's Bisti Bay this week in preparation for the opening

Story Highlights Farmington Lion's Club has paid for the admission of the first 500 people.

Bisti Bay at Brookside Park will be open through Labor Day and admission is $4.

The two large water slides will be added to the facility next year.

FARMINGTON — After years of anticipation, the gates to Farmington’s new water park are about to open to the public for the first time.

The grand opening of Bisti Bay at Brookside Park is scheduled for July 13 with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

"We think it's going to be a great amenity for people of all ages and I think that's the important component here," said Mayor Nate Duckett. "We tried to have components of the water park that anybody could enjoy. If you just want to come out and sunbathe while the kids run around and swim, there's a place for that."

The new water park features a play area for children, a lazy river, a challenge course and a lap pool.

Buy Photo Phyllis Kitseallyboy treads water, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Bisti Bay at Brookside Park. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The Farmington Lion's Club has sponsored swimming on July 13, meaning the first 500 people will receive free admission to the water park. Bisti Bay has a capacity of 400 people.

Duckett said the city is planning a soft opening prior to July 1,3 and will announce the date on Facebook.

Water park admission will be $4

The Bisti Bay will be open for lap swimming from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekends. Following lap swimming, the water park will be open until 6 p.m. Admission is $4 per person for public swim and $2.50 for lap swim.

Visitors are required to wear swim attire, and children younger than six years old must be supervised while in the water by someone who is at least 15 years old.

The $4 admission fee covers the entire day, however people may have to wait in line to reenter the facility if it exceeds the 400 person maximum capacity.

Buy Photo Farmington aquatics manager Mike Duke floats through the lazy river checking for sharp edges, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Bisti Bay at Brookside Park. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

"We think it's going to be money well spent for entertainment here at our water park," Duckett said.

Community members and businesses can rent the water park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The prices for pool rental will vary based on the size of the party.

Farmington CVB director says visitors, residents will enjoy the water park

The water park is intended to provide a place for both residents and visitors to cool down during the summer. It will be open through Labor Day.

"We love that it's unique to our area," said Farmington Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tonya Stinson.

Stinson said the CVB loves that the name celebrates the Bisti wilderness area.

What's in a name?: Naming the water park at Brookside creates debate

She said both visitors and residents will enjoy the Bisti Bay at Brookside Park.

Bisti Bay replaces Brookside Pool

It takes the place of the former Brookside Pool, which was closed in 2016 due to health and safety concerns.

City Manager Rob Mayes said the decision to close Brookside Pool was difficult for the City Council.

Buy Photo Eliana Christensen uses squirt guns on the play structure, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Bisti Bay at Brookside Park. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The City Council recognized that the pool had been an important staple of the community for 60 years.

"We wanted to provide something new and something up to date and of the times and that included a bunch of different amenities," Duckett said.

When it decided to close Brookside Pool, the City Council committed to replacing the facility with either a water park or an identical pool.

"It's turned out bigger and better than we could have hoped for," Mayes said.

The facility cost more than $8 million and is named for the nearby Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness Area.

More: Cost of Farmington water park has increased to $8.2 million

While the water park is opening this year, the two large water slides will not be there for visitors.

Once the slides are installed, the admission will increase to $6 per person.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/07/03/farmington-prepares-open-its-new-water-park-bisti-bay-brookside/1641366001/