FARMINGTON – Yo-yo enthusiasts showcased plenty of neat, dazzling tricks during today’s “Yo-Down” competition at the E3 Children's Museum and Science Center in Farmington.
It took good timing and execution for the competitors to tangle, untangle, flip and swing around their yo-yos with such style, leaving the spectators in awe.
But in the end, only one could be crowned the champion. Joshua Salazar of Gallup took the top honor.
“It’s super great. I put a lot of work into that performance,” Salazar said. “It’s really cool to see other people doing all types of different tricks. I was going for a little more of a balanced kind of routine. I had some fast stuff, some technical stuff, had some stuff that was really crowd-pleasing.”
