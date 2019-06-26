CLOSE Thomas H. Begay is a WWII Navajo Code Talker, while Hershel "Woody" Williams is the last living WWII Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON – Locals welcomed two World War II veterans today as a motorcade escorted them to the northeast part of downtown Farmington.

Local law enforcement and motorcyclists guided Thomas H. Begay and Hershel “Woody” Williams through Bloomfield and Aztec and eventually to their final destination at the Farmington Museum.

Buy Photo A San Juan Country Sheriff's vehicle helps escort World War II veterans Hershel "Woody" Williams and Thomas H. Begay to the Farmington Museum on Wednesday. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo World War II veterans Thomas H. Begay, left, and Hershel "Woody" Williams speak to the media Wednesday at the Farmington Museum. Begay, a Navajo Code Talker, and Williams, the last living WWII Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, fought during the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

From there, the pair was greeted by local veterans, city officials and other supporters.

Begay is a WWII Navajo Code Talker, whereas Williams is the last living WWII Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. Both fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/06/26/wwii-veterans-receive-heroes-welcome/1577161001/