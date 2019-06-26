CLOSE

Thomas H. Begay is a WWII Navajo Code Talker, while Hershel "Woody" Williams is the last living WWII Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON – Locals welcomed two World War II veterans today as a motorcade escorted them to the northeast part of downtown Farmington.

Local law enforcement and motorcyclists guided Thomas H. Begay and Hershel “Woody” Williams through Bloomfield and Aztec and eventually to their final destination at the Farmington Museum.

From there, the pair was greeted by local veterans, city officials and other supporters.

Begay is a WWII Navajo Code Talker, whereas Williams is the last living WWII Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. Both fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

A San Juan Country Sheriff's vehicle helps escort World War II veterans Hershel "Woody" Williams and Thomas H. Begay to the Farmington Museum on Wednesday.
A San Juan Country Sheriff's vehicle helps escort World War II veterans Hershel "Woody" Williams and Thomas H. Begay to the Farmington Museum on Wednesday.
World War II veteran and Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay enters the Farmington Museum on Wednesday. Begay and WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams stopped in Farmington via motorcade.
World War II veteran and Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay enters the Farmington Museum on Wednesday. Begay and WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams stopped in Farmington via motorcade.
World War II veterans Thomas H. Begay, left, and Hershel "Woody" Williams speak to the media Wednesday at the Farmington Museum. Begay, a Navajo Code Talker, and Williams, the last living WWII Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, fought during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
World War II veterans Thomas H. Begay, left, and Hershel "Woody" Williams speak to the media Wednesday at the Farmington Museum. Begay, a Navajo Code Talker, and Williams, the last living WWII Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, fought during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
World War II veterans Thomas H. Begay, left, and Hershel "Woody" Williams, right, pose with local veterans for pictures Wednesday at the Farmington Museum.
World War II veterans Thomas H. Begay, left, and Hershel "Woody" Williams, right, pose with local veterans for pictures Wednesday at the Farmington Museum.
