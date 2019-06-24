CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Melinda Begaye was arrested at 11 a.m. on June 18 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Jeffrey Border was arrested at 9:45 a.m. on June 18 on the 900 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Mark Wade was arrested at 9:08 a.m. on June 18 at the intersection of East Main Street and Plaza Court for alleged battery against a household member.

• Shane Curtis was arrested at 6:06 p.m. on June 18 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Leroy Billiman was arrested at 3:41 p.m. on June 18 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Steven West was arrested at 2:08 p.m. on June 18 on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged abuse of a child.

• Aaron Yazzie was arrested at 12:47 p.m. on June 18 on the 700 block of Brimhall Place for a warrant for contempt.

• Russell Yazzie Jr. was arrested at 12:29 p.m. on June 18 on the 1500 block of Farmington Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Derrick Bia was arrested at 11:57 p.m. on June 18 on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal sexual contact, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary.

• Ashlee Setzer was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on June 18 on the 2000 block of Troy King Road for alleged battery, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Merle Daukei was arrested at 6 p.m. on June 18 on the 600 block of West Animas Street for alleged breaking and entering.

• Merle Daukei was arrested at 5:42 p.m. on June 18 on the 600 block of West Animas Street for alleged breaking and entering.

• Paul Gurley was arrested at 4:58 a.m. on June 18 on the 2000 block of East Main Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged commercial burglary and criminal damage to property.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

June 18

• Police responded to a report of a kidnapping/abduction at 1:19 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 3:19 a.m. on the 4400 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:33 a.m. on the 600 block of West Piñon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:06 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Plaza Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. in the 600 block of East 17th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:01 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:07 p.m. at the intersection of West Pinon Hills Boulevard and West 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:59 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:57 p.m. in the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

