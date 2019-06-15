CLOSE The LGBTQ community and its supporters march along Main Street for the fourth annual event Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON – Farmington’s LGBTQ community and its supporters flashed bright rainbow colors marching down Main Street to celebrate Pride Month during its fourth annual parade today.

“The point of Pride Parades is acceptance, at least as far as I see it… I think that just creates a friendly vibe and a friendly atmosphere, and it was super fun to be a part of that,” said Farmington resident Eli Briody-Pavlik. “I’m so happy to know that in Farmington, that’s something that can exist right on Main Street.”

Escorted by members of the Farmington Police Department, the group started walking from the intersection of Main Street and Lake Street near Church’s Chicken and continued going east for more than a mile.

The participants were dressed in tie-dye shirts and other colorful attire, waving to onlookers standing along the sidewalks.

They reached the end of their path just before Main Street and Butler Avenue, which was blocked off to traffic, cutting left into a dirt lot next to Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Buy Photo Megan Henderson, left, and Bri Heath of Farmington celebrate Pride Month walking down Main Street during Saturday's fourth annual parade in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Farmington's LGBTQ community and its supporters celebrate Pride Month during Saturday's fourth annual parade along Main Street in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

“I’ve seen it grow every year, and this was the largest yet, and the happiest and the most excited. People are finally feeling comfortable here in San Juan County, getting to trust that the community does support us,” said MP Schildmeyer, Co-Founder of Farmington LGBTQ Pride. “People were excited. They were happy, they were dancing, and they were singing. What more could you ask for? There were so many rainbow flags.”

Buy Photo Amanda Flores of Farmington celebrates Pride Month during Saturday's fourth annual parade along Main Street in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

