FARMINGTON – Rising Animas River waters have led the City of Farmington to temporarily close more trails on the north side of Berg Park. Trails from the gazebo area near Scott Street to the entrance to All Veterans Memorial Plaza are affected.
The move, announced just after 8 p.m. on June 8, is an expansion of the previous night’s order closing part of the trail system between the Berg Bridge and the All Veterans Memorial Plaza.
“Every trail on the north side is pretty much closed,” city spokesperson Georgette Allen told the Daily Times shortly after the closure announcement.
Allen said Berg Park visitors who want a walk by the river should enter the park from the south entrance.
Water had risen June 8 to encroach into a picnic area along the river between the children’s playground and the gazebo area.
“The closure is a precaution in anticipation of rising water levels over the next several days,” the city’s press release stated. The city asked park visitors not to cross the orange barriers for their own safety.
“The City will continue to monitor the river flow and provide updates as they become available,” the release stated.
