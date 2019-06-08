CLOSE

Spring snowmelt, releases from Navajo Dam have created potentially dangerous conditions near two local rivers. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON – Rising Animas River waters have led the City of Farmington to temporarily close more trails on the north side of Berg Park. Trails from the gazebo area near Scott Street to the entrance to All Veterans Memorial Plaza are affected.

The move, announced just after 8 p.m. on June 8, is an expansion of the previous night’s order closing part of the trail system between the Berg Bridge and the All Veterans Memorial Plaza. 

“Every trail on the north side is pretty much closed,” city spokesperson Georgette Allen told the Daily Times shortly after the closure announcement.

Allen said Berg Park visitors who want a walk by the river should enter the park from the south entrance. 

Water had risen June 8 to encroach into a picnic area along the river between the children’s playground and the gazebo area. 

 “The closure is a precaution in anticipation of rising water levels over the next several days,” the city’s press release stated. The city asked park visitors not to cross the orange barriers for their own safety.

“The City will continue to monitor the river flow and provide updates as they become available,” the release stated.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Access to part of Berg Park closed due to river levels

PHOTOS: Increasing flows in Animas River could create dangerous situation
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, beneath the bridge in Berg Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, beneath the bridge in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sandbags line the banks of the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at All Veterans Memorial Plaza in Berg Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Sandbags line the banks of the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at All Veterans Memorial Plaza in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, along All Veterans Memorial Plaza in Berg Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, along All Veterans Memorial Plaza in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A log floats down the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Berg Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
A log floats down the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, through Berg Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, through Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A mallard swims in the shallows in the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Animas Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
A mallard swims in the shallows in the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Animas Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows around a tree, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows around a tree, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, beneath through Berg Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, beneath through Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, beneath the bridge in Berg Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, beneath the bridge in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Canada geese swim in the eddies, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Animas River in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Canada geese swim in the eddies, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Animas River in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sandbags line the path, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, along the Animas River in All Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Buy Photo
Sandbags line the path, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, along the Animas River in All Veterans Memorial Plaza. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Animas Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Animas Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A mallard swims in the shallows in the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Animas Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
A mallard swims in the shallows in the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Animas Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Waves are pictured, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Animas River in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Waves are pictured, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Animas River in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/06/08/rising-animas-river-waters-mean-more-berg-park-trail-closures/1399727001/