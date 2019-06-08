CLOSE Spring snowmelt, releases from Navajo Dam have created potentially dangerous conditions near two local rivers. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON – Rising Animas River waters have led the City of Farmington to temporarily close more trails on the north side of Berg Park. Trails from the gazebo area near Scott Street to the entrance to All Veterans Memorial Plaza are affected.

The move, announced just after 8 p.m. on June 8, is an expansion of the previous night’s order closing part of the trail system between the Berg Bridge and the All Veterans Memorial Plaza.

“Every trail on the north side is pretty much closed,” city spokesperson Georgette Allen told the Daily Times shortly after the closure announcement.

Allen said Berg Park visitors who want a walk by the river should enter the park from the south entrance.

Water had risen June 8 to encroach into a picnic area along the river between the children’s playground and the gazebo area.

Buy Photo The Animas River is rising, leading the City of Farmington to close more trails on the north side of Berg Park. This picnic area is just off the trail between the children's playground and the gazebo in an area that was was closed the evening of June 8, 2019. (Photo: John R. Moses/The Daily Times)

“The closure is a precaution in anticipation of rising water levels over the next several days,” the city’s press release stated. The city asked park visitors not to cross the orange barriers for their own safety.

“The City will continue to monitor the river flow and provide updates as they become available,” the release stated.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Buy Photo Visitors walking north over the Berg Bridge above a swollen Animas River around sunset June 8 encountered an orange barrier with a sign stating that the north side of the park's trail system is temporarily closed due to rising river levels. Trails on the park's south side remain open. (Photo: John R. Moses/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/06/08/rising-animas-river-waters-mean-more-berg-park-trail-closures/1399727001/