FARMINGTON – Area vendors showcased their homegrown products to kick off the annual Grower’s Market today in Farmington.

The stands, set up adjacent to the Farmington Museum, featured items such as homemade salsa, pesticide-free produce and an assortment of homemade jerky.

Seventy-one vendors are expected over the course of the summer season, with fruit projected to be a top seller.

Buy Photo Karl and Tipi’s Farm, based in La Plata, showcases its ungraded eggs during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Ungraded eggs, which must be labeled as such by law, are unwashed to keep bacteria from penetrating the shell. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

The Growers Market, which was first established in 1991, will be open every Saturday morning. It’ll also operate on Tuesdays, starting July 9. It will last until Oct. 26.

For more information, call 505-334-9496.

Buy Photo Flor Rodriguez, also known as the Salsa Lady, of Farmington has visitors taste-test her salsa at her “Fresh Homemade Salsa and Chips” stand during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

