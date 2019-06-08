Flor Rodriguez, also known as the Salsa Lady, of Farmington has visitors taste-test her salsa at her “Fresh Homemade Salsa and Chips” stand during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bags of jerky, including “Kickin Teriyaki” and “Christmas” red and green chili jerky, are displayed by Bloomfield-based “Just the Best Jerky” during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Karl and Tipi’s Farm, based in La Plata, showcases its ungraded eggs during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Ungraded eggs, which must be labeled as such by law, are unwashed to keep bacteria from penetrating the shell. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Doug Miller of Farmington showcases his gourd ornaments, which are commonly used as outdoor patio decorations and Christmas decorations, during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.