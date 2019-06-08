PHOTOS: Farmington Grower's Market opens for summer | June 8
Flor Rodriguez, also known as the Salsa Lady, of Farmington has visitors taste-test her salsa at her “Fresh Homemade Salsa and Chips” stand during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bags of jerky, including “Kickin Teriyaki” and “Christmas” red and green chili jerky, are displayed by Bloomfield-based “Just the Best Jerky” during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Karl and Tipi’s Farm, based in La Plata, showcases its ungraded eggs during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Ungraded eggs, which must be labeled as such by law, are unwashed to keep bacteria from penetrating the shell. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Doug Miller of Farmington showcases his gourd ornaments, which are commonly used as outdoor patio decorations and Christmas decorations, during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Doug Miller of Farmington displays his gourd reistras during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington-based Orchard Street Gardens showcases its pesticide-free produce during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Containers of pure honey is displayed at the stand of Bloomfield-based Enchanted Bees during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON – Area vendors showcased their homegrown products to kick off the annual Grower’s Market today in Farmington.

    The stands, set up adjacent to the Farmington Museum, featured items such as homemade salsa, pesticide-free produce and an assortment of homemade jerky.

    Seventy-one vendors are expected over the course of the summer season, with fruit projected to be a top seller.

    The Growers Market, which was first established in 1991, will be open every Saturday morning. It’ll also operate on Tuesdays, starting July 9. It will last until Oct. 26.

    For more information, call 505-334-9496.

