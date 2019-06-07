CLOSE

Buy Photo Sandbags line the banks of the Animas River, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at All Veterans Memorial Plaza in Berg Park in Farmington. The plaza was declared temporarily off-limits by the city on June 7 due to rising river levels. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Those planning a stroll in Berg Park this weekend will have to stay away from a popular location due to an expected rise in river levels.

“The City of Farmington has temporarily closed sections of trails in Berg Park due to rising water levels.” City spokesperson Georgette Allen said in a press release June 7. “Trails on the north side of the Animas River near the All Veterans Memorial Plaza will be closed throughout the weekend.”

Allen said other parts of Berg Park will still be open. She warned people not to go around the barriers for their own safety.

The city will keep an eye on river levels and will release more updates if needed, she said.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

The Animas River ran high and fast Thursday, June 6, 2019, a day before the City of Farmington announced the temporary closure of trails allowing access through the All Veterans Memorial Plaza due to expected rising river levels this weekend. (Photo: John R. Moses)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/06/07/access-all-veterans-memorial-plaza-closed-due-animas-river-levels/1390459001/