Those planning a stroll in Berg Park this weekend will have to stay away from a popular location due to an expected rise in river levels.
“The City of Farmington has temporarily closed sections of trails in Berg Park due to rising water levels.” City spokesperson Georgette Allen said in a press release June 7. “Trails on the north side of the Animas River near the All Veterans Memorial Plaza will be closed throughout the weekend.”
Allen said other parts of Berg Park will still be open. She warned people not to go around the barriers for their own safety.
The city will keep an eye on river levels and will release more updates if needed, she said.
