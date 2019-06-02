CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been charged with homicide in connection to a fatal stabbing in the early morning on June 2.

Police say Eagles Kassanavoid, 20, stabbed Antonio Coochwikvia, 30. Police were dispatched shortly before 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex at 905 Walnut Drive in Farmington. The officers found Coochwikvia with a stab wound outside the complex when they arrived, according to a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hours later, officers located Kassanavoid a residence in west Farmington. The suspect was taken into custody following a foot pursuit, according to the press release.

In addition to the homicide charge, Kassanavoid faces charges of tampering with evidence and resisting and obstructing arrest.

The police are still investigating the stabbing.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call the Farmington Police Department Detective Tip Hotline at 505-599-1068.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/06/02/farmington-police-investigating-fatal-stabbing-walnut-drive/1321653001/