FARMINGTON — Officials are investigating an early morning fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A press release from the City of Farmington states firefighters were dispatched around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 to the church at 400 W. Apache St.

Crews from the Farmington and San Juan County fire departments extinguished the fire in approximately two hours.

There were no injuries but the building sustained substantial smoke and fire damage, the release states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Because the fire was at a church, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will work with the San Juan County Fire Investigation Task Force on the investigation.

The task force is comprised of representatives from the city fire department, the county fire department and the Farmington Police Department.

