Luke Renner, right, leads a yo-yo class on Friday July 1, 2016, at the E3 Children's Museum & Science Center. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The E3 Children's Museum could be moved to Farmington Museum at Gateway Park and many services offered at the Farmington Indian Center could be moved to the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center as the city looks for ways to cut costs.

Those options were presented to the public during a preliminary Fiscal Year 2020 budget hearing May 14 during the Farmington City Council meeting.

Moving the E3 Children's Museum and the Farmington Indian Center's functions to other existing facilities would allow Farmington to save money by closing two buildings.

Other budget cuts could include reducing funding for the library by more than $200,000.

City Manager Rob Mayes said staff cut $7 million of the funding requested by various city departments before he presented the $301 million budget to the City Council.

While there were rumors that Lions Pool and the Farmington Recreation Center would be closed due to budget cuts, Mayor Nate Duckett said those rumors are not true and he does not know how they started.

The City Council will likely approve a preliminary budget next week and a final budget in two weeks.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/05/14/farmington-city-council-looks-ways-cut-spending-fiscal-year-2020/3674937002/