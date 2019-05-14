Farmington Police Deputy Chief Jessica Tyler, left, stands next to Navajo Police Department Chief Phillip Francisco, right, during the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Francisco was the keynote speaker. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Farmington firefighters set up an American flag at the entrance of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park for the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Pastor Robert Tso, left, gives the invocation as Farmington police officer Jasper Domenici served as the emcee for the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Farmington firefighters Jonny Colomb, left, and Gary Groomer, right, ring a bell for each fallen police officer who died in 2019 during the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Members of the Farmington Police Department Honor Guard, Billy Canino, left, Sierra Tafoya, center, Cierra Manus, left, display colors as Jason Thornburg plays the bagpipes during the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
Farmington Police Officer Jasper Domenici leads the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
There were 163 flags set up along East Main Street during the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Each flag represented an officer who died in the line of duty in 2018. Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times
