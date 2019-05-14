Buy Photo Farmington Police Deputy Chief Jessica Tyler, left, stands next to Navajo Police Department Chief Phillip Francisco, right, during the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Francisco was the keynote speaker. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Community members gathered outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park on the night of May 13 to pay respect to police officers who died in the line of duty.

The Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil was hosted by the Farmington Police Department along with area law enforcement agencies as part of National Police Week.

Buy Photo There were 163 flags set up along East Main Street during the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Each flag represented an officer who died in the line of duty in 2018. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

Members of the Farmington Fire Department's honor guard rung a bell for each police officer who died in the line of duty in 2019.

Farmington Police Officer Jasper Domenici was the emcee and took time to recognize local officers who died in San Juan County.

Navajo Police Department Chief Phillip Francisco was this year's keynote speaker.

Flags were set up along East Main Street for each of the 163 officers who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Buy Photo Members of the Farmington Police Department Honor Guard, Billy Canino, left, Sierra Tafoya, center, Cierra Manus, left, display colors as Jason Thornburg plays the bagpipes during the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Farmington firefighters setup an American flag at the entrance of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park for the Annual San Juan County Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 13. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

