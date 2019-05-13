Buy Photo The San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington will be the scene of an active shooter training exercise on May 15. (Photo: Jon Austria — The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The San Juan Regional Medical Center is advising the community that staff will have an active shooter training exercise on May 15.

The Farmington Police Department and the hospital will start the drill around 9 a.m. on the second floor of the hospital, according to a San Juan Regional Medical Center press release.

Blank rounds while be fired during the exercise.

While the area will be secured and blocked off by police, patients and visitors may hear gunshots fired.

There will be several exercises conducted throughout the day, with the training set to finish around 4 p.m.

Patients and visitors will be notified of the drill, with signs posted throughout the hospital.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2019/05/13/san-juan-regional-medical-center-host-active-shooter-training/1191153001/