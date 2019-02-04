Public encouraged to speak up at Thursday meetings

Off-highway vehicles are pictured April 10, 2016, in the Glade Run Recreation Area in Farmington. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Farmington officials are interested in developing what they call a “bucket list” trails system in San Juan County, and the city is seeking input on its design from the public.

The city is planning two public input sessions Thursday to solicit that input.

The first session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington Street. The city hopes to gather input from hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians about the potential of a network of trails in San Juan County.

The second session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center. The second session is focused on users of motorcycles and off-highway vehicles.

The meetings will be led by Public Land Solutions, a nonprofit organization based in Moab, Utah, that is dedicated to developing outdoor resources in communities.

Some of the information Public Land Solutions representatives hope to gather includes existing official trails, points of interest, potential new routes and challenges to developing the trails system.

City officials are using the "bucket list" phrase because they envision the system connecting points of interest throughout the county.

Water Commission will hear update on Lake Nighthorse

The San Juan Water Commission will hear presentations about Lake Nighthorse and about the New Mexico legislative session during its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the commission office, 7450 E. Main St.

County Commission meeting rescheduled to accommodate election

The San Juan County Commission was scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the county administration office, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. But the meeting has been moved to 4 p.m. Thursday due to the special election for three school districts.

The election is mail-ballot only, and all ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

