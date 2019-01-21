FARMINGTON — Volunteers and members of the People Assisting The Homeless board spent a night without shelter in a Farmington parking lot to raise awareness of homelessness and to collect donations for the homeless shelter.
About eight people were expected to spend Friday night in a part of the San Juan Plaza parking lot behind the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant at 3100 E. Main St. in Farmington as part of "A Night of No Shelter" event staged by the nonprofit organization.
Local businesses donated items including soup, water, hand warmers and use of a portable restroom for the event.
Those sleeping in the parking lot dealt with windy conditions and cold temperatures as they collected nonperishable food and cash donations as part of the fundraiser.
