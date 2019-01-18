New event replaces Polar Plunge challenge

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is trying a new high dive challenge as a fundraising event for Special Olympics New Mexico.

The High Dive Challenge for Special Olympics is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 at the Farmington Aquatic Center.

Organized by Farmington police, the event will raise funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a community-building organization that helps state law enforcement agencies raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New Mexico.

Oscar Solis, Law Enforcement Torch Run director, said Special Olympics aims to foster an environment of inclusion and acceptance by providing sports and training to people with intellectual disabilities.

Law enforcement agencies have helped raise more than $215,000 annually for Special Olympics New Mexico and more than $58 million worldwide, according to Solis.

The funding helps Special Olympics events held in San Juan County, including the Four Corners Invitational in August. That event brings in more than 500 athletes to the area for golf, softball and swimming competitions held across the county.

The high dive challenge replaces the Polar Plunge challenge, which the Farmington Police Department has hosted for the last six years, according to spokesperson Georgette Allen. Last year's event had participants "plunging" into Farmington Lake.

Farmington police wanted to try something new this year and mix things up with the family-friendly event, Allen said. The agency has been raising money for 23 years for the Special Olympics.

Those participating must raise a minimum of $75 for individual divers, $50 for teens and $10 for those 12 years old and younger.

Farmington police hope to raise $5,000 for Special Olympics New Mexico.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, and trophies will be awarded for best costume and most funds raised for individuals and teams.

“We’re inviting the community to come out, cheer on the participants and show their support for Special Olympics,” Allen said in a Farmington Police Department press release.

Those participating may jump from the low diving board or side of the pool if they wish.

The deadline to register is Jan. 23 and registration can be completed at FPDNM.org.

For more information, contact Lt. Chad Byers at cbyers@fmtn.org or call 505-608-1464.

