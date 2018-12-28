Family celebration will take place Saturday

Buy Photo Zahir Hirahara assembles a Christmas tree using toothpicks and marshmallows during a science program Thursday at the E3 Children’s Museum & Science Center in Farmington. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily TImes)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — The E3 Children’s Museum & Science Center will celebrate the new year with a free event Saturday.

The museum will host a "Happy NOON Year!" event starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be activities celebrating the coming of the new year, including crafting noisemakers and party hats.

A "Noon Year" countdown will take place with a balloon drop set to occur at noon. Cake will be served following the countdown, along with ginger ale.

The museum is located 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. For more information regarding Saturday's event, contact the museum at 505-599-1425.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2018/12/28/activities-refreshments-balloon-drop-part-celebration/2426765002/