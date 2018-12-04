The Guardians of the Good Fund was established in November

Farmington Fire Chief David Burke, right, Janet Hebbe, center and Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe spoke during a video about the Guardians of the Good fund they established. (Photo: Farmington Police Department) Story Highlights Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe, his wife Janet Hebbe and Farmington Fire Chief David Burke have formed the fund with a combined donation of $3,000.

People interested in nominating someone can fill out a form on the City of Farmington website at http://fpdnm.org/808/Guardians-of-the-Good.

The deadline to donate or nominate is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington police and fire chiefs have come together to establish a fund to award money to individuals experiencing hardship during the holiday season.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe, his wife Janet Hebbe and Farmington Fire Chief David Burke have formed the Guardians of the Good fund with a combined donation of $3,000.

Burke said it was Steve Hebbe who reached out to him regarding the initiative before Thanksgiving and they recorded a video about the fund with Janet which was posted Nov. 23.

"This time of year, we see people in need," Burke said. "It seemed like a worthwhile cause and worthwhile way to help our community."

For Steve Hebbe, the formation of the fund came from videos on Youtube showcasing people in need were presented with money to help them in their moment of hardship.

Steve Hebbe saw a need to recognize people who are facing adversity, work hard and sometimes tend to keep their heads down as they push through obstacles.

"It's just good people just going through a bad time," Steve Hebbe said. "You see them every day in the community."

Community members can nominate a resident or make a donation to the fund.

There are three criteria to qualify for nomination: One must be a San Juan County resident, must nominate someone else and not yourself, and the nominee must have faced a recent life change that caused a hardship.

Those changes include job loss, the death of a loved one and diagnosis of an illness.

People interested in nominating someone can fill out a form on the City of Farmington website at http://fpdnm.org/808/Guardians-of-the-Good.

Those interested in donating to the fund can make a deposit at a local Wells Fargo bank in the Guardians of the Good donation account.

Residents can also donate through the Zelle app, available through the Apple and Android app stores, and send the funds to the fpdpublicrelations@fmtn.org email address.

The deadline to donate or nominate is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Nominations will be reviewed on Dec. 17, with funds to be distributed later that week.

The amount of money distributed will be determined by how many people are nominated, and after examination of what needs can be fulfilled, Steve Hebbe said.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2018/12/04/farmington-police-fire-chiefs-partner-fund-people-need/2194100002/