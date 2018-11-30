PHOTOS: Riverglo lights Berg Park with luminarias
A luminaria lights up the night Friday during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Vernon and Amy Bridgewater and their sons, Henry, right, and Hugh, participate in a Nativity scene Friday during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A crowd gathers around a fire Friday during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A candle burns inside a luminaria bag Friday during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A luminaria is pictured Friday during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    Event staged annually for 21 years by local nonprofit group

    FARMINGTON — Luminarias lining the path along the Animas River drew a crowd tonight to Berg Park for the annual Riverglo holiday celebration.

    The event featured photo ops with Santa Claus, a live Nativity scene and live music by several local groups.

    Riverglo has been a holiday staple of the Farmington community for 21 years and includes thousands of luminarias.

    Riverglo is put on by River Reach Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to improve local riparian corridors.

    People who did not have the chance to view the Animas River lit by luminarias will have a second chance this year as the First Baptist Church Aztec hosts its inaugural River Glo at Aztec’s Riverside Park.

    The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 and will include a remembrance service for the students who were killed when a gunman opened fire at Aztec High School on Dec. 7, 2017. The remembrance service will start at 8 p.m.

    Aztec’s inaugural River Glo will also feature Christmas carols and a live Nativity scene.

    More information can be found at firstaztec.org.

     

