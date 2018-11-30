Event staged annually for 21 years by local nonprofit group

FARMINGTON — Luminarias lining the path along the Animas River drew a crowd tonight to Berg Park for the annual Riverglo holiday celebration.

The event featured photo ops with Santa Claus, a live Nativity scene and live music by several local groups.

Riverglo has been a holiday staple of the Farmington community for 21 years and includes thousands of luminarias.

Riverglo is put on by River Reach Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to improve local riparian corridors.

People who did not have the chance to view the Animas River lit by luminarias will have a second chance this year as the First Baptist Church Aztec hosts its inaugural River Glo at Aztec’s Riverside Park.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 and will include a remembrance service for the students who were killed when a gunman opened fire at Aztec High School on Dec. 7, 2017. The remembrance service will start at 8 p.m.

Aztec’s inaugural River Glo will also feature Christmas carols and a live Nativity scene.

More information can be found at firstaztec.org.

