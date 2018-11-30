San Juan County, BLM partnering on trails in recreation area

The trails will provide people access to a larger trails system in the Glade Run Recreation Area.

The City Council unanimously supported the trails development.

FARMINGTON — Farmington Lake users soon will have the opportunity to access the Glade Run Recreation Area from the Lake via mountain bike and off-highway vehicle trails.

The City Council has awarded a contract for less than $50,000 to a local landscaping company to build the trails, which will be located near the fishing dock at Farmington Lake.

The council awarded the contract during its Tuesday evening meeting, which can be viewed online at fmtn.org.

“This will be a connector that you could theoretically park at Lake Farmington, load up your OHV or your mountain bike, and you could take a day ride and you could go to the Brown Springs and camp for the night and come back,” Cory Styron, the city's Outdoor Recreation Industry Initiative director, said during the meeting.

As Farmington works to build the trails from the lake, San Juan County and the federal Bureau of Land Management have teamed up for trails development in Glade Run.

Styron described building the trail as an important moment in the city’s partnership with the BLM.

“We’ve come together to make this the outdoor capital of the world,” he said.

“I think this is pretty exciting,” said Councilor Sean Sharer. “I like seeing these things coming up and how we can actually start finishing up some of these projects we’ve thought about for a long time.”

