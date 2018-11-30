PHOTOS: Festival of Trees returns to Farmington Civic Center
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ornaments adorn a Christmas tree displayed at Festival of Trees, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Ornaments adorn a Christmas tree displayed at the Festival of Trees Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A gingerbread house is displayed on a table, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, during Festival of Trees at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
A gingerbread house is displayed on a table Wednesday during the Festival of Trees at the Farmington Civic Center. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Trees and a wreath adorn the Farmington Civic Center, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, during the first day of Festival of Trees in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Trees and a wreath are displayed the Farmington Civic Center Wednesday during the first day of the Festival of Trees in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hazel Jackson looks at wreaths displayed, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, during Festival of Trees at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Hazel Jackson checks out a wreath display Wednesday during the Festival of Trees at the Farmington Civic Center. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Festival of Trees includes 43 trees. The trees are displayed at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
The Festival of Trees continuing through Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center includes 43 trees. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hazel Jackson looks at trees, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, on the first day of Festival of Trees at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Hazel Jackson examines some of the items displayed on the first day of the Festival of Trees Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wreaths are displayed, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, during Festival of Trees at the Farmington Civic Center.
Buy Photo
Wreaths are displayed Wednesday during the Festival of Trees at the Farmington Civic Center. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Annual fundraising event continues through Sunday

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — Christmas season began in Farmington this week with 43 decorated trees adorning a room in the Farmington Civic Center.

    The trees were part of Presbyterian Medical Service's annual Festival of Trees, which opened Wednesday evening.

    The Festival of the Trees continues through 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win one of the trees, centerpieces, wreaths or other Christmas-related decor.

    Last year's event raised approximately $50,000 to benefit Presbyterian Medical Service's programs in the local area.

    Today's Festival of Trees events include the Coffee Break with the Trees, Senior Social Hour and Holiday Happy Hour. Information can be found on Facebook at the PMS Festival of Trees.

    Christmas events will continue at the Farmington Civic Center on Sunday with the Miracle on Main Street.

    The Miracle on Main Street will mark the start of ice skating season Sunday at the Farmington Civic Center. The event will include games and activities for the whole family and will culminate with the lighting of the Christmas tree. The city of Farmington also will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled and expanded civic center at 2 p.m. Sunday at the start of Miracle on Main Street.

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2018/11/30/festival-trees-brings-christmas-spirit-farmington-civic-center/2149290002/