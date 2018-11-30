Annual fundraising event continues through Sunday

FARMINGTON — Christmas season began in Farmington this week with 43 decorated trees adorning a room in the Farmington Civic Center.

The trees were part of Presbyterian Medical Service's annual Festival of Trees, which opened Wednesday evening.

The Festival of the Trees continues through 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win one of the trees, centerpieces, wreaths or other Christmas-related decor.

Last year's event raised approximately $50,000 to benefit Presbyterian Medical Service's programs in the local area.

Today's Festival of Trees events include the Coffee Break with the Trees, Senior Social Hour and Holiday Happy Hour. Information can be found on Facebook at the PMS Festival of Trees.

Christmas events will continue at the Farmington Civic Center on Sunday with the Miracle on Main Street.

The Miracle on Main Street will mark the start of ice skating season Sunday at the Farmington Civic Center. The event will include games and activities for the whole family and will culminate with the lighting of the Christmas tree. The city of Farmington also will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled and expanded civic center at 2 p.m. Sunday at the start of Miracle on Main Street.

