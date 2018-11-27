Downtown businesses saw steady stream of visitors during Small Business Saturday

Share This Story Tweet Share Share Pin Email

FARMINGTON —Business owners in downtown Farmington say they saw a steady stream of visitors on Saturday during the Holiday Art Walk and Small Business Saturday.

Representatives from several downtown businesses met Monday morning at Studio 116 to discuss the holiday sales as well as future development in the downtown area.

The Downtown Stakeholders meetings are intended to help business owners prepare for the construction next year when the city begins its Complete Streets renovation. The renovation of the downtown is intended to make the area more pedestrian friendly.

Brandon Beard from Three Rivers Brewstillery said there was a slight increase in number of people visiting his business compared to last year.

Artists and art walk contribute

Karen Ellsbury said her art studio — Studio 116 — made at least 16 sales on Saturday and had a lot of people visit to see the art.

“Saturday we just had people all day,” she said.

A shopper browses the specialty food display inside Artifacts Gallery during the Small Business Saturday event in Downtown Farmington this weekend.

(Photo: John R. Moses/Farmington Daily Times)

While there were tents set up behind the studio, Ellsbury said the wind and cold weather brought people inside.

“We had good traffic and lots of little sales,” said Sue Johnson, who is a member of Three Rivers Art Collective. “So it all added up.”

Farmington Downtown Association's downtown coordinator Michael Bulloch said art walks have been popular this year. He said there were people at every business he visited during the holiday art walk.

“I think this year we’ve had good turnout for art walks,” he said.

A sign urging shoppers to "Shop Small" was one of many on Main Street downtown during the Small Business Saturday event that took place Nov. 24.

(Photo: John R. Moses/Farmington Daily Times)

Shoppers also had the opportunity to have their 2018 Holiday Shopping Passport stamped during the event. The 14 participating downtown businesses stamp the passports when a purchase is made. People who get all 14 stamps can win prizes that have been submitted by the businesses.

The passports are available at participating downtown stores such as Wal Art Gallery, Bedrooms Plus and Brown's Shoe Fit. Shoppers have until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 to collect all 14 stamps.

Tales of Tomorrow co-owner Steve Clark sported his light-up holiday sweater on the first day of the business' long-awaited Cosmic Cafe, which had a soft opening with coffee and baked goods on the retail store's first anniversary during the Small Business Saturday event in downtown Farmington. The cafe will be open on Saturdays for now featuring baked goods created by co-owner Lauren Harris.

(Photo: John R. Moses/Farmington Daily Times)

Cosmic Cafe opens

Tales of Tomorrow co-owner Steve Clark, whose holiday sweater was actually glowing with blinking lights, celebrated Small Business Saturday — and the store's first anniversary — with the opening of the business' Cosmic Cafe.

The "soft opening" featured pastries and coffee on the menu and the business stayed open for the evening art walk. The cafe will only be open on Saturdays for now. The store sells comic books, graphic novels, games and other merchandise.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. Editor John R. Moses contributed to this story.