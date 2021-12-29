Health agencies to host COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics in January

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Public Health Office and the Northern Navajo Medical Center are starting the new year with COVID-19 and flu vaccination events to get the public vaccinated.

The San Juan County Public Health Office will provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots at clinics during the first two weeks of January at its office, 355 S. Miller Ave. in Farmington.

The clinics will be held:

Tuesday, Jan. 4 (all ages), 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5 (all ages), 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 (all ages), 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10 (COVID vaccine to ages 12 and older; flu shots to all ages), 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 (all ages), 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 (COVID vaccine to ages 12 and older; flu shots to all ages), 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 (COVID vaccine to ages 12 and older; flu shots to all ages), 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

To register for these clinics, go to vaccinenm.org.

Parents can use the website to schedule appointments for their dependents by logging into the parent profile. They also need to approve the electronic consent before arriving at the clinic.

After taking a break for the holidays, the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock will resume vaccination clinics in January with 25 events scheduled at chapters and schools.

In a news release, the hospital explained that flu shots are available for Indian Health Service beneficiaries ages 3 and older while first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available for IHS beneficiaries ages 5 and older.

COVID-19 booster shots are available to individuals ages 16 and older who completed the primary, two-dose Pfizer or Moderna series six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.

"At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17," the release states.

Clinics taking place the first week of January are:

Sunday, Jan. 2, Shiprock High School, noon – 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3, Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter, 10 a.m. – noon

Tuesday, Jan. 4, Upper Fruitland Chapter, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, Tooh Haltsooí Chapter, 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Jan. 5, Naschitti Elementary School, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6, Eva B. Stokely Elementary School in Shiprock, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7, Tsé Daa K'aan Chapter, 10 a.m. – noon

Friday, Jan. 7, Nizhoni Elementary School in Shiprock, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

A full schedule of clinics is available on the Shiprock Indian Health Service Facebook page.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

